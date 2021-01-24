Indiana Hoosiers vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights Prediction & Match Preview - January 24, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Indiana Hoosiers are feeling invincible after their huge upset win over the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes. The Hoosiers will now head on the road for a Big Ten battle with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Indiana improved to 4-4 in conference play with the win, jumping to 8th place in the Big Ten standings. Rutgers started the season as one of the hottest teams in college basketball, but cooled off considerably and find themselves on a 5-game losing skid.

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Hoosiers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Sunday, January 24th, 2021, 12 PM ET

Venue: Rutgers Athletic Center, Piscataway, New Jersey

Indiana Hoosiers Preview

Indiana improved to 9-6 on the season with the upset win

The Indiana Hoosiers should enter this matchup against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights with a newly-found confidence. Not only were the Hoosiers able to take down the mighty Iowa Hawkeyes, they controlled the game in its entirety. Between stellar shooting from Trayce Jackson-Davis and countless quality defensive posessions, Indiana looked sharp and focused on their way to a 12-point victory. On Sunday, head coach Archie Miller will hope to see similar production from his team as they look to uphold their positive momentum.

Key Player - Trayce Jackson-Davis

Indiana Hoosiers' star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis had a night to remember against the Iowa Hawkeyes. The potential 1st round draft pick finished with a team-high 23 points and 7 boards to secure a massive upset win. With the big night, Jackson-Davis improved his season averages to 20.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

Trayce Jackson-Davis has now scored 20 or more points in eight games this season, both attacking the rim and utilizing a pretty jumpshot. The 6-foot-9 sophomore is shooting 54% from the field this season, making him a problem for any defender in the NCAA. The Indiana Hoosiers will hope for another big night of production out of Trayce-Jackson Davis on Sunday afternoon.

Indiana Hoosiers Predicted Lineup

F Race Thompson, F Trayce Jackson-Davis, G Aljami Durham, G Rob Phinisee, G Trey Galloway

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Preview

Wisconsin v Rutgers

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights find themselves in must-win territory on Sunday after suffering their fifth-straight loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions. Quite frankly, the Scarlet Knights have not done enough on the offensive end to win games. On their losing streak, Rutgers have averaged a mere 61.8 points while allowing 71.8 points per game on the defensive end. Despite solid production from guards Ron Harper Jr. and Jacob Young, the Scarlet Knights have been unable to display consistent output as a unit. The Indiana Hoosiers will have a huge momentum advantage in this matchup, but Rutgers has the talent to win on any given day.

Key Player - Ron Harper Jr.

Even through his team's struggles, Ron Harper Jr has been able to find the basket with effeciency and consistency. The junior guard is regarded as one of the top players in the Big Ten, averaging 18.6 points and 6 rebounds per game. Rutgers' offense has not been productive as a whole, leaving Harper to assume a leadership role and hope to guide his team to victory.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Predicted Lineup

G Jacob Young, G Ron Harper Jr., G Montez Mathis, F Paul Mulcahy, F Cliff Omoruyi

Indiana vs. Rutgers Prediction

Despite their losing streak, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights should not be underestimated. The Indiana Hoosiers' team morale will be at an all-time high after their upset victory, but they still sit in 8th place of the Big Ten. If the Scarlet Knights can get consistent output on the offensive end and minimize the production of Trayce Jackson-Davis, this game could come down to the wire. However, I predict yet another huge showing from Jackson-Davis on the way to an Indiana Hoosiers' victory.

Where to watch Indiana vs. Rutgers

The game will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.