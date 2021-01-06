Indiana Hoosiers vs Wisconsin Badgers Prediction & Match Preview - January 7, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Indiana Hoosiers won two crucial games in Big Ten Conference play last week, and will face the No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers on the road Thursday. The Hoosiers carry a 7-4 NCAA record into this matchup, and currently sit in eighth place in the Big Ten standings. The Badgers (9-2) have a share of third place in league play with the Iowa Hawkeyes, and would improve to 4-1 in conference play with a win.

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Hoosiers vs. Wisconsin Badgers - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Thursday, January 7, 2021, 7 PM ET

Venue: Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin

_________________________________________________________________

Indiana Basketball Preview

Indiana v Maryland

The Indiana Hoosiers bounced back from back-to-back losses with a couple of wins in last week's matchups against the Penn State Nittany Lions and Maryland Terrapins. The Hoosiers are now 2-2 in Big Ten games, and would shock the league with a third straight win and upset of the Wisconsin Badgers. The Hoosiers have been led by their Naismith contender, Trayce Jackson-Davis, on both ends of the court, and will be looking to him for a huge night.

Key Player - Trayce Jackson-Davis

Advertisement

Indiana star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is going to need his best performance of the year on Thursday against the Wisconsin Badgers. Jackson-Davis is the driving force behind the Hoosiers' offense, averaging 20.3 points per game on incredible 53% shooting.

He's one of the best players in the B1G for a reason. 😤@TrayceJackson just came up with the big steal and slam to give @IndianaMBB some momentum. pic.twitter.com/E6f7480bQZ — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 5, 2021

In their latest victory over the Maryland Terrapins, Jackson-Davis had a game high 22 points and 15 rebounds. He will be matched up with the Wisconsin big man, Micah Potter, and will need to win the paint battle to give his team a chance on Thursday.

Indiana Basketball Predicted Lineup

F Trayce Jackson-Davis, F Race Thompson, G Trey Galloway, G Armaan Franklin, G Al Durham

_________________________________________________________________

Wisconsin Badgers Preview

Rhode Island v Wisconsin

Advertisement

The Wisconsin Badgers had their latest scheduled game against the Penn State Nittany Lions postponed due to COVID-19. The Wisconsin Badgers released a statement, claiming the rescheduling of the game was "mutually agreed upon by both teams due to health and safety concerns."

The Badgers had a solid performance in their previous game, a 12-point victory over the No. 21 Minnesota Golden Gophers. Wisconsin will provide lots of offense behind Micah Potter and D'Mitrik Trice, and should be confident heading into this matchup.

Key Player - Micah Potter

Micah Potter is showing a tremendous skillset as a big man for the Wisconsin Badgers' offense, and has been managing the paint all season. Potter brings an average of 12.7 points and a team-leading 7.3 rebounds per game. Potter played very well in his team's matchup with Minnesota, and will need a similar performance against the Hoosiers on Thursday.

Micah Potter scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help lead @BadgerMBB to a 71-59 win over Minnesota.



Highlights from the win: pic.twitter.com/mAFduOKmGS — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) December 31, 2020

Wisconsin Badgers Predicted Lineup

G Nate Reuvers, G Aleem Ford, G D'Mitrik Trice, F Brad Davison, F Micah Potter

_________________________________________________________________

Indiana vs. Wisconsin Prediction

The Wisconsin Badgers are looking to win their 10th game of the season and become the second team in the Big Ten to reach double digits in wins. The Badgers should be able to do so against the Indiana Hoosiers if they can bring the same energy and efficiency they did against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Look for a great offensive effort on both sides, but a double-digit Wisconsin victory.

Advertisement

Where to watch Indiana vs. Wisconsin

The game will be broadcast live on Fox Sports One.