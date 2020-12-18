Iowa Hawkeyes vs Gonzaga Bulldogs Prediction & Match Preview - December 19, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

Match Details
Fixture: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs - NCAA Men's Basketball
Date & Time: Saturday, December 19th, 2020, 12 PM ET
Venue: Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota
The top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the No.3 Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday afternoon. This non-conference marquee matchup could be a possible final four preview, as both teams are heading into this game undefeated.
Gonzaga Bulldogs Preview
The Gonzaga Bulldogs have not played a game since December 2nd due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team. Despite not having played a game in 18 days leading up to Saturday, the Bulldogs are the top-ranked team. Gonzaga has the second-best offensive efficiency in the nation and can score from any position on the floor, according to advanced metric site kenpom.com.
The Gonzaga Bulldogs are an experienced team that has played in many big games. Look for the Bulldogs' veteran leadership in Drew Timme, Corey Kispert, and Joel Ayayi to be the key for them to take down the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Key Player - Corey Kispert
Corey Kispert is the key player for the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The skilled wing will be important in giving the bulldogs an extra spark if he can get it going from behind the arc. Kispert is currently shooting 45% from three-point land and will need to continue his high percentage against the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Gonzaga Bulldogs Predicted Lineup
Drew Timme, Anton Watson, Corey Kispert, Joel Ayayi, Jalen Suggs
Iowa Hawkeyes Preview
The Iowa Hawkeyes are looking to prove to the country that they are the top-ranked team in basketball with a win against the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday. Here is what Iowa coach, Fran McCaffery, said when asked about having a chance at claiming the No.1 rank:
"Going into a game like this, that’s obviously what we’re going to be out to prove."
The Hawkeyes have been nearly unstoppable on the offensive end this season. As mentioned above, the Gonzaga Bulldogs have the second-best offensive efficiency in Division I, but the Hawkeyes are number one.
This fixture will be a big test as it is the Hawkeyes' first game out of the state of Iowa. We will see if the Big Ten side can put up the same numbers away from home.
Key Player - Luka Garza
The key player for the Iowa Hawkeyes is none other than Luka Garza. These are the kinds of games where star players truly step up, and Garza will have his chance on Saturday. The 6'11" center is averaging 29.2 points, and nine rebounds a game and will need to continue to put up remarkable numbers to upset the Bulldogs.
Iowa Hawkeyes Predicted Lineup
Luka Garza, Jordan Bohannon, Connor McCaffery, CJ Fredrick, Jose Wisekamp
Gonzaga vs. Iowa Prediction
The Iowa Hawkeyes will knock off the top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Hawkeyes have been steamrolling by everyone they play this season. With Gonzaga taking a long break due to COVID-19 related issues, their fitness levels will not match Luka Garza's and the Hawkeyes' side.
How to watch Gonzaga vs. Iowa
The game will be broadcasted live on CBS.Published 18 Dec 2020, 23:08 IST