Iowa Hawkeyes vs Gonzaga Bulldogs Prediction & Match Preview - December 19, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

Match Details

Fixture: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, December 19th, 2020, 12 PM ET

Venue: Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

The top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the No.3 Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday afternoon. This non-conference marquee matchup could be a possible final four preview, as both teams are heading into this game undefeated.

Gonzaga Bulldogs Preview

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have not played a game since December 2nd due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team. Despite not having played a game in 18 days leading up to Saturday, the Bulldogs are the top-ranked team. Gonzaga has the second-best offensive efficiency in the nation and can score from any position on the floor, according to advanced metric site kenpom.com.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are an experienced team that has played in many big games. Look for the Bulldogs' veteran leadership in Drew Timme, Corey Kispert, and Joel Ayayi to be the key for them to take down the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Key Player - Corey Kispert

Saint Mary's v Gonzaga

Corey Kispert is the key player for the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The skilled wing will be important in giving the bulldogs an extra spark if he can get it going from behind the arc. Kispert is currently shooting 45% from three-point land and will need to continue his high percentage against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Gonzaga Bulldogs Predicted Lineup

Drew Timme, Anton Watson, Corey Kispert, Joel Ayayi, Jalen Suggs

Iowa Hawkeyes Preview

The Iowa Hawkeyes are looking to prove to the country that they are the top-ranked team in basketball with a win against the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday. Here is what Iowa coach, Fran McCaffery, said when asked about having a chance at claiming the No.1 rank:

"Going into a game like this, that’s obviously what we’re going to be out to prove."

The Hawkeyes have been nearly unstoppable on the offensive end this season. As mentioned above, the Gonzaga Bulldogs have the second-best offensive efficiency in Division I, but the Hawkeyes are number one.

This fixture will be a big test as it is the Hawkeyes' first game out of the state of Iowa. We will see if the Big Ten side can put up the same numbers away from home.

Key Player - Luka Garza

Iowa v Maryland

The key player for the Iowa Hawkeyes is none other than Luka Garza. These are the kinds of games where star players truly step up, and Garza will have his chance on Saturday. The 6'11" center is averaging 29.2 points, and nine rebounds a game and will need to continue to put up remarkable numbers to upset the Bulldogs.

Iowa Hawkeyes Predicted Lineup

Luka Garza, Jordan Bohannon, Connor McCaffery, CJ Fredrick, Jose Wisekamp

Gonzaga vs. Iowa Prediction

The Iowa Hawkeyes will knock off the top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Hawkeyes have been steamrolling by everyone they play this season. With Gonzaga taking a long break due to COVID-19 related issues, their fitness levels will not match Luka Garza's and the Hawkeyes' side.

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Iowa

The game will be broadcasted live on CBS.