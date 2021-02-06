Iowa Hawkeyes vs Indiana Hoosiers Prediction & Match Preview - February 7, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The 8th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes are on the road Sunday to take on the Indiana Hoosiers for a Big Ten battle. The Hawkeyes have lost three of their last four, finding themselves in desperate need of a win to contend for a conference title. Iowa was a top-3 team in college basketball early, but have cooled off considerably as of late. The Hoosiers had a tough 4-point loss to 12th-ranked Illinois in their last matchup, falling to 8th place in the Big Ten Standings.

Match Details

Fixture: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Indiana Hoosiers - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Sunday, February 7th, 2021, 12 PM ET

Venue: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana

Iowa Hawkeyes Preview

Iowa v Maryland

The Iowa Hawkeyes have run into trouble against ranked opponents lately, taking losses to the No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini and the No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes with a win in between. Overall, the Hawkeyes have a very talented team and still hold a 13-5 record on the season.

The Iowa Hawkeyes fell victim to a big upset in their last matchup with the Indiana Hoosiers by score of 81-69. Iowa will be on the road this time, and their need for a win will be much more urgent. After allowing 23 points to Indiana star Trayce Jackson-Davis in their last meeting, the Iowa Hawkeyes' defenders must find an answer on Sunday to avoid falling in the Big Ten again.

Key Player - Luka Garza

The key player on any given night for the Iowa Hawkeyes' offense is Luka Garza. The 6'11" center is averaging an NCAA-leading 25.9 points to go along with 8.9 rebounds per game. Garza is very talented for his size, displaying excellent footwork and shooting ability.

Luka Garza with the tough rebound and finish

The star center has been all over the highlight reels this season, but the recent struggles of the Iowa Hawkeyes have come to the forefront. If Luka Garza can continue his outstanding production, the Iowa Hawkeyes should have the advantage on Sunday.

Iowa Hawkeyes Predicted Lineup

C Luka Garza, G Jordan Bohannon, G Connor McCaffery, G CJ Fredrick, G Joe Wieskamp

Indiana Hoosiers Preview

Illinois v Indiana

The Indiana Hoosiers have been somewhat streaky this season, unable to string together wins and keep themselves atop the mix in the Big Ten. Currently carrying a 4-6 record against conference opponents, the Hoosiers have struggled to consistently keep pace with opposing offenses.

The Indiana Hoosiers outlasted the Iowa Hawkeyes on January 21st, but have lost back-to-back conference matchups since. The Hoosiers will hope to see the type of energy they brought in these teams' first meeting, as a loss would result in another drop in the standings.

Key Player - Trayce Jackson-Davis

Indiana Hoosiers' forward Trayce-Jackson Davis was the star of the show in these teams' last meeting in Iowa, dropping a game-high 23 points for an upset victory. Now on his home court, the Hoosiers' star will be looking to do more damage to the scuffling Iowa Hawkwyes and secure another Big Ten victory.

Trayce Jackson-Davis is so strong.



Great foot-work and body control to get this bucket through the contact. pic.twitter.com/D6WRior1zi — Aram Cannuscio (@AC__Hoops) February 3, 2021

Jackson-Davis is averaging 20.1 points per game on 52% shooting, gaining lots of attention heading into this year's NBA draft. The 6'9" sophomore has outstanding shooting ability, but can also use his size to drive through the lane and get to the bucket. Trayce Jackson-Davis should provide great competition for Luka Garza in the battle for the paint on Sunday.

Indiana Hoosiers Predicted Lineup

F Race Thompson, F Trayce Jackson-Davis, G Aljami Durham, G Rob Phinisee, G Trey Galloway

Iowa vs. Indiana Prediction

Despite the Iowa Hawkeyes recent troubles, their talented offense can keep them in any game. The Hawkeyes had trouble stopping the Indiana Hoosiers in these teams' last meeting, and Iowa has not bounced back from that defeat very well. The Hoosiers provide a great matchup with the Hawkeyes, with both teams having very talented bigs. In this case, I give a slight advantage to the Indiana Hoosiers due to their previous victory over Iowa and the star-power of Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Where to watch Iowa vs. Indiana

The game will be broadcast live on FOX.