Iowa Hawkeyes vs Iowa State Cyclones Prediction & Match Preview - December 11, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

Fixture: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Iowa State Cyclones - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Friday, December 11th, 2020, 9 PM ET

Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa

The No.3 Iowa Hawkeyes are coming off a win against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the ACC/ Big Ten Challenge. The Hawkeyes will next face off against their in-state rival, the Iowa State Cyclones. The Hawkeyes have won three of the previous four games against the Cyclones.

Iowa Hawkeyes Preview

The Iowa Hawkeyes proved they were legitimate in a dominating win against their first ranked opponent, the North Carolina Tar Heels, on Tuesday night. They did so without a dominating performance from their best player, Luka Garza.

The Hawkeyes showed that they could win a big game without their best player being a major factor, and it has the rest of the nation believing Iowa is the team to beat moving forward.

The Hawkeyes will be looking to carry their 3-point shooting with them into the Iowa State game. The Big Ten side shot 40 three-points in their win against the Tar Heel and made seven of their first nine attempts.

Key Player - Jordan Bohannon

Iowa v Tennessee

Jordan Bohannon was the leading scorer for the Iowa Hawkeyes in the last game, with 24 points, and knocked down seven baskets from behind the arc.

If the senior guard can continue to be a consistent three-point threat, he will take this Iowa side to a new level.

Iowa Hawkeyes Predicted Lineup

Luka Garza, Jordan Bohannon, Connor McCaffery, CJ Fredrick, Jose Wisekamp

Iowa State Cyclones Preview

The Iowa State Cyclones are 1-1 on the year. They have had multiple games postponed and canceled due to COVID-19-related issues.

The Cyclones underwent a full roster reconstruction this past offseason after a disappointing 2019 season.

𝘎𝘢𝘮𝘦𝘥𝘢𝘺 𝘗𝘳𝘪𝘮𝘦𝘳



Get your gameday started with a little info on the team and our opponent!https://t.co/CeCL7fos1j#Cyclones | 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/XK9B6vm5UW — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) November 29, 2020

The Cyclones have potential, but they have not played many minutes together. They will need to quickly align on the court to have any chance against the Hawkeyes.

Key Player - Jalen Coleman-Lands

Arkansas-Pine Bluff v Iowa State

Jalen Coleman-Lands is one of the big transfers the Iowa State Cyclones were able to land this offseason. The graduate transfer is coming from Depaul and will lead the Cyclones from the point guard position.

Jalen averaged 14.5 points in the first two games of the season and will need to have a big night against the Hawkeyes to give his team a shot at the upset.

Iowa State Cyclones Predicted Lineup

Solomon Young, Javan Johnson, Jale Coleman-Lands, Tyler Harris, Rasir Bolton

Iowa vs. Iowa State Prediction

The Iowa Hawkeyes will easily handle the Iowa State Cyclones on Friday night and will show everyone why Iowa is known as the Hawkeye state.

How to watch Iowa vs. Iowa State

The game will be broadcasted live on the Big Ten Network.