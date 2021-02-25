Iowa Hawkeyes vs Michigan Wolverines Odds & Predictions: College Basketball picks for Feb 25

The 3rd-ranked Michigan Wolverines return to action on Thursday for a Big Ten matchup with the 9th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Wolverines, who hold a one-game lead in the standings, will need to finish strong in their final five games.

The Hawkeyes, on the other hand, enter this matchup with some momentum of their own, bringing a four-game winning streak on the road to Michigan.

With two of the NCAA's top 10 teams going to battle, this matchup is sure to provide loads of entertainment.

Match Details

Fixture: Iowa Hawkeyes vs Michigan Wolverines - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Thursday, February 25th, 2021, 7 PM ET

Venue: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Iowa Hawkeyes center #55 Luka Garza

The Michigan Wolverines improved to 11-1 against Big Ten opponents with their most recent victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Wolverines are putting up outstanding team offensive numbers, but the Iowa Hawkeyes defenders will be looking to stop their momentum on Thursday.

The Hawkeyes are an experienced group, featuring four upperclassmen in their starting lineup. The star of the show has been Wooden Award candidate Luka Garza, but their team offense, as a whole, has held strong all season.

Iowa Hawkeyes

Being led by the most dominant big man in college basketball, the Iowa Hawkeyes have fought to stay in the hunt for a Big Ten title thus far. Luka Garza, a 6'11" senior, is averaging an NCAA-leading 24.5 points per game on 56% shooting.

Garza's co-star Joe Weiskamp has also been impressive, averaging 15 points of his own with a team-high 50% three-point percentage.

The dynamic duo will need to show out on Thursday if they are going to break through the tough Michigan Wolverines defense.

Michigan Wolverines

The Michigan Wolverines have a home-court advantage for their second-straight game against a top 10 opponent. They have not lost at home this season, making them slim favorites in this matchup.

The players to watch for the Michigan Wolverines are Isaiah Livers and Hunter Dickinson. From the forward position, Livers has been phenomenal this season, with 14.4 points per game on 49% shooting.

However, the matchup of the game will be in the paint, as the 7'1" Dickinson faces off against the Hawkeyes' star Luka Garza. The 19-year-old Dickinson recently received his seventh Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor for his outstanding production on both ends of the floor.

Odds:

Iowa Hawkeyes: +3.5 (-110)

Michigan Wolverines: -3.5 (-110)

Over/Under:

Over: 156.5 (-110)

Under: 156.5 (-110)

Iowa vs Michigan Prediction

Despite having a four-game winning streak, the Iowa Hawkeyes will represent the underdog on the road against the Michigan Wolverines.

The Hawkeyes will match up very well with the Wolverines on both ends of the floor and should keep this game close until the end.

The Michigan Wolverines' talented group has taken down one challenger after another to maintain the top spot in the Big Ten.

This game is likely to start close and stay close, with both teams trading offense. I expect the over to hit with these high-powered offenses at work, but for the Michigan Wolverines to cover with a victory.