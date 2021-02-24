Iowa Hawkeyes vs Michigan Wolverines Prediction & Match Preview - February 25, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The 3rd-ranked Michigan Wolverines will return to their home court for a Big Ten battle with the 9th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes on Wednesday.

This will be the Wolverines' second straight matchup against a top-10 opponent. They won their latest matchup against No. 4 Ohio State on the road.

The Hawkeyes, on the other hand, have won four straight games and occupy the 4th spot in the Big Ten standings.

Match Details

Fixture: Iowa Hawkeyes vs Michigan Wolverines - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 25th, 2021, 7 PM ET

Venue: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Iowa Hawkeyes Preview

Iowa Hawkeyes center #55 Luka Garza

The Iowa Hawkeyes will face off against a very tough Michigan Wolverines squad on the road. This matchup will be a very big test for the Hawkeyes, given their three losses to ranked opponents thus far.

While the Big Ten features some of the top teams in the NCAA, the once 3rd-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes have proven that they have the talent to compete with the best. If their high-powered offense comes to play, they could be a legitimate threat to the Michigan Wolverines on Wednesday.

Key Player - Luka Garza

Wooden Player of the Year frontrunner Luka Garza of the Iowa Hawkeyes will need to play a pivotal role in his team's matchup with Michigan.

The 6'11" center is averaging an NCAA-leading 24.5 points per game on an incredible 56% shooting. In his last two games, he averaged 26.5 points and 9.5 rebounds.

“Luka Garza’s last couple games have hurt his Player of the Year campaign” pic.twitter.com/nfuKgOC4Or — The Standpoint (@TheStandPoint_) February 19, 2021

Garza will have quite the battle awaiting him in Michigan Wolverines' big man Hunter Dickinson. He will be at a rare height disadvantage, but his footwork and physicality should make up for the difference.

Iowa Hawkeyes Predicted Lineup

C Luka Garza, G Jordan Bohannon, G Connor McCaffery, G Joe Weiskamp, G CJ Fredrick

Michigan Wolverines Preview

The Michigan Wolverines hold a 16-1 overall record

After a five-point victory in one of the biggest games of the college basketball season, the Michigan Wolverines should be feeling their best on Wednesday.

The Wolverines have won five straight games since suffering their only loss of the season, solidifying their spot in the top three of the NCAA.

Key Player - Hunter Dickinson

The battle in the paint could prove to make the difference in this matchup, and the Michigan Wolverines have the right guy for the job.

At 7'1", Hunter Dickinson stands taller than nearly everyone he matches up against, but his size is just a part of his arsenal.

SAVE THE DATE: Thursday, February 25th. Michigan versus Iowa. Hunter Dickinson against Luka Garza. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 21, 2021

The freshman is making his impact felt on a nightly basis, averaging a team-high 15 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Dickinson will have his toughest matchup of the year on Wednesday, with Luka Garza presenting a real threat to the Wolverines' winning streak.

Michigan Wolverines Predicted Lineup

G Isaiah Livers, F Hunter Dickinson, G Eli Brooks, F Franz Wagner, G Mike Smith

Iowa vs Michigan Prediction

The Michigan Wolverines have taken down one competitor after another on their journey to the top of the Big Ten. The Iowa Hawkeyes will need to bring every bit of offense they have if they are going to pull off a road upset. With just one loss in their record, the Wolverines have put together one of the best seasons in college hoops.

Their sharpshooting guards and sheer size in the paint make the Michigan Wolverines the favorites in this matchup.

Where to watch Iowa vs Michigan

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.