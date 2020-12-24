Iowa Hawkeyes vs Minnesota Golden Gophers Prediction & Match Preview - December 25, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball 

The No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes will head to Minnesota to battle the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Christmas night. The Hawkeyes are looking to earn their second win in the Big Ten as they will play their first official away game of the season.

Match Details

Fixture: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Friday, December 25th, 8 PM ET

Venue: Williams Arena, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Iowa Hawkeyes Preview

The Iowa Hawkeyes bounced back against the Purdue Boilermakers after a loss to the top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs on Tuesday afternoon.

Despite the Hawkeyes' having the best offensive efficiency in Division I, according to Kenpom.com, their defense may be a liability. Iowa allowed Gonzaga to convert on 1.16 points per possession earlier this month, displaying the weakness in the powerhouse side.

Look for the Iowa Hawkeyes to bring more energy and effort to the defensive end as they go up against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Key Player - Joe Wisekamp

Iowa v Michigan State

Joe Wisekamp is the key player for the Iowa Hawkeyes in their Christmas matchup against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

In the previous game against the Purdue Boilermakers, Wisekamp outperformed his season averages, putting up 17 points and nine rebounds.

The junior guard will need to continue to play at a high level to allow the Hawkeyes more offensive outlets as teams are beginning to gameplan around Luka Garza.

Iowa Hawkeyes Predicted Lineup

Luka Garza, Jordan Bohannon, Connor McCaffery, CJ Fredrick, Joe Wisekamp

Minnesota Golden Gophers Preview

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be facing the Iowa Hawkeyes on their home court, a place where they are 7-0 this season.

Start off your week with some winning highlights. pic.twitter.com/nfc6yNfPD8 — Minnesota Men's Basketball (@GopherMBB) December 21, 2020

The Gophers, led by Richard Pitino, have a very fluid offensive that can score from any court position. Minnesota has four starters that average over nine points a game and average 16.3 assists as a team.

The experience side will need to continue their quality ball movement and look to take advantage of an Iowa side that tends to become lackadaisical on defense.

Key Player - Marcus Carr

Minnesota v Michigan State

Marcus Carr is the key player for the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Friday night. The junior guard put up 32 points in his previous outing on 53.3% shooting.

Carr will need to continue to play at this high level and be the best player on the court against the Iowa Hawkeyes to earn an upset win.

Minnesota Golden Gophers Predicted Lineup

Gabe Kalscheur, Both Gach, Brandon Johnson, Marcus Carr, Liam Robbins

Iowa vs. Minnesota Prediction

The Iowa Hawkeyes will earn a win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Christmas night and go to 2-0 in the Big Ten.

Despite their struggles defensively, the Hawkeyes have too much offensive firepower against a lesser Golden Gophers side.

Where to watch Iowa vs. Minnesota

The game will be broadcast live on the B1G network.