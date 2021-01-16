Iowa Hawkeyes vs Northwestern Wildcats Prediction & Match Preview - January 17, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes will head to Illinois to battle the Northwestern Wildcats in a Big Ten matchup on Sunday afternoon.

This is the second time these two teams will play each other in less than a month. The Hawkeyes won the first matchup, 87-72.

Match Details

Fixture: Iowa Hawkeyes vs Northwestern Wildcats - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Sunday, January 17, 2021, 12 PM ET

Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois

Iowa Hawkeyes Preview

The Iowa Hawkeyes gained additional rest days due to their matchup with the Michigan State Spartans being postponed because of health and safety protocols. Their most recent game was their victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Jan. 10.

Thursday's game between Iowa and Michigan State has been postponed due to issues related to COVID-19, per release. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 14, 2021

However, if the Iowa Hawkeyes can pick up where they left off on the offensive end, they will have no issues sweeping the Northwestern Wildcats this season.

According to kenpom.com, Iowa has the second-best offensive efficiency this season, scoring 123.4 points per 100 possessions, just 0.2 points behind the top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Key Player - Jordan Bohannon

Iowa v Cincinnati

The key player for the Iowa Hawkeyes is Jordan Bohannon. The senior guard has been on a tear as of late, averaging 18.8 points on 64.4 percent shooting in the last four games.

If Bohannon can continue his high percentage scoring come Sunday afternoon, the Hawkeyes will move to 6-1 in Big Ten play.

Iowa Hawkeyes Predicted Lineup

C Luka Garza, G Jordan Bohannon, G Connor McCaffery, G CJ Fredrick, G Joe Wisekamp

Northwestern Wildcats Preview

Penn State v Northwestern

The Northwestern Wildcats have not been able to bounce back since suffering their first loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Dec. 29, losing their next three games after the 87-72 defeat.

During the Wildcats' current four-game losing streak, they have struggled to defend, allowing an average of 83.5 points per game.

If the Wildcats are to turn their season around, they will need to develop the ultimate defensive gameplan to slow down the No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes' explosive offense.

Key Player - Chase Audige

Chase Audige has been one of the most productive transfers in the NCAA this season. Audige transferred from William & Mary Tribe, where he played his freshman ball.

Transfers have been 𝖙𝖔𝖚𝖌𝖍 this year.@TheAndyKatz lists the Top 5 in his latest Power Rankings. How'd he do? 🧐



📍 @ArcelorMittalUS pic.twitter.com/oRN9Im37cp — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 14, 2021

In the Northwestern Wildcats' previous outing, the sophomore guard scored a career-high 25 points. However, 21 of his 25 came in the first half.

Audgie will need to catch fire, similar to how he did in the first half of his last game, but maintain it throughout the game to beat the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Northwestern Wildcats Predicted Lineup

F Miller Kopp, F Pete Nance, C Robbie Beran, G Chase Audige, G Boo Buie

Iowa vs Northwestern Prediction

The Iowa Hawkeyes with defeat the Northwestern Wildcats in blowout fashion come Sunday Afternoon.

The Hawkeyes are too explosive on offense and will put up close to 100 points against the Wildcats, who have been struggling with their defensive rotations.

Where to watch Iowa vs Northwestern

The game will be broadcast live on CBS.