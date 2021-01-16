Iowa Hawkeyes vs Northwestern Wildcats Prediction & Match Preview - January 17, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes will head to Illinois to battle the Northwestern Wildcats in a Big Ten matchup on Sunday afternoon.
This is the second time these two teams will play each other in less than a month. The Hawkeyes won the first matchup, 87-72.
Match Details
Fixture: Iowa Hawkeyes vs Northwestern Wildcats - NCAA Men's Basketball
Date & Time: Sunday, January 17, 2021, 12 PM ET
Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois
Iowa Hawkeyes Preview
The Iowa Hawkeyes gained additional rest days due to their matchup with the Michigan State Spartans being postponed because of health and safety protocols. Their most recent game was their victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Jan. 10.
However, if the Iowa Hawkeyes can pick up where they left off on the offensive end, they will have no issues sweeping the Northwestern Wildcats this season.
According to kenpom.com, Iowa has the second-best offensive efficiency this season, scoring 123.4 points per 100 possessions, just 0.2 points behind the top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs.
Key Player - Jordan Bohannon
The key player for the Iowa Hawkeyes is Jordan Bohannon. The senior guard has been on a tear as of late, averaging 18.8 points on 64.4 percent shooting in the last four games.
If Bohannon can continue his high percentage scoring come Sunday afternoon, the Hawkeyes will move to 6-1 in Big Ten play.
Iowa Hawkeyes Predicted Lineup
C Luka Garza, G Jordan Bohannon, G Connor McCaffery, G CJ Fredrick, G Joe Wisekamp
Northwestern Wildcats Preview
The Northwestern Wildcats have not been able to bounce back since suffering their first loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Dec. 29, losing their next three games after the 87-72 defeat.
During the Wildcats' current four-game losing streak, they have struggled to defend, allowing an average of 83.5 points per game.
If the Wildcats are to turn their season around, they will need to develop the ultimate defensive gameplan to slow down the No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes' explosive offense.
Key Player - Chase Audige
Chase Audige has been one of the most productive transfers in the NCAA this season. Audige transferred from William & Mary Tribe, where he played his freshman ball.
In the Northwestern Wildcats' previous outing, the sophomore guard scored a career-high 25 points. However, 21 of his 25 came in the first half.
Audgie will need to catch fire, similar to how he did in the first half of his last game, but maintain it throughout the game to beat the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Northwestern Wildcats Predicted Lineup
F Miller Kopp, F Pete Nance, C Robbie Beran, G Chase Audige, G Boo Buie
Iowa vs Northwestern Prediction
The Iowa Hawkeyes with defeat the Northwestern Wildcats in blowout fashion come Sunday Afternoon.
The Hawkeyes are too explosive on offense and will put up close to 100 points against the Wildcats, who have been struggling with their defensive rotations.
Where to watch Iowa vs Northwestern
The game will be broadcast live on CBS.Published 16 Jan 2021, 08:42 IST