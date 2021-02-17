Iowa Hawkeyes vs Wisconsin Badgers Prediction & Match Preview - February 18, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The 11th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes will head north for a Big Ten battle against the 21st-ranked Wisconsin Badgers on Thursday. The Hawkeyes have won their last two games, routing the Michigan State Spartans to a 30-point victory over the weekend. The Badgers put up a great fight against the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines in their last game, but could not break through and fell to 15-7 on the season.

Match Details

Fixture: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Thursday, February 18th, 2021, 7 PM ET

Venue: Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin

_________________________________________________________________

Iowa Hawkeyes Preview

Iowa Hawkeyes guard #10 Joe Wieskamp

The Iowa Hawkeyes offense put on a show in their latest match, tallying 88 points in a blowout victory. With the win, Iowa jumped to 4th place in the Big Ten, putting them just half a game above the Wisconsin Badgers as they head to Madison on Thursday.

The Hawkeyes' offense is powered by star center Luka Garza, who has emerged as one of the NCAA's top big men. Iowa's guards have found their way to the basket as well, combining for 34 points and 8 assists per game. The Iowa Hawkeyes will hope for another strong showing from their offense as they try to maintain their spot in the Big Ten.

Advertisement

Key Player - Joe Wieskamp

The key to victory for the Iowa Hawkeyes on the road Thursday could be junior guard Joe Wieskamp. The 6'6" guard is averaging a career-high 15.4 points per game on 50% shooting this season.

People are sleeping on Joe Wieskamp. Has quietly emerged into one of the best wings in college basketball. Can score, rebound, and has a defined position. An elite wing. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 13, 2021

The most impressive aspect of Wieskamp's game is his 3-point shot. The sharpshooter is knocking down an incredible 49% of his attempts from range. If Wieskamp can keep shooting with this consistency, the Iowa Hawkeyes' offense will be a dangerous threat on Thursday.

Iowa Hawkeyes' Predicted Lineup

C Luka Garza, G Jordan Bohannon, G Connor McCaffery, G Joe Weiskamp, G CJ Fredrick

_________________________________________________________________

Wisconsin Badgers Preview

Advertisement

The Wisconsin Badgers have lost three of their last five games

Following a loss in their last matchup, the Wisconsin Badgers have dropped to 5th place in the Big Ten standings but can take over the 4th spot with a win on Thursday. The Badgers had a defensive battle with Michigan, allowing just 68 points to a top-3 team in the NCAA.

While the Badgers have run into some trouble during their Big Ten schedule, they remain relevant and can make a run for the conference title. Wisconsin will need to earn a victory over Iowa and build momentum as the tournament approaches.

Key Player - Micah Potter

Big man Micah Potter will need to have a big night in the paint as he matches up with Iowa Hawkeyes' star Luka Garza. This battle of the bigs could be a pivotal factor in the game, and Potter will need to be on top of his game.

Micah Potter through contact for the @alliantenergy Power Through Moment of the Game on Sunday



Badgers host Iowa Thursday night pic.twitter.com/jmsdWX9dm1 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 15, 2021

Advertisement

Micah Potter is averaging a team-leading 5.9 rebounds per game, also shooting a solid 41% from the field. Following a rough game against Michigan, Potter will be hopeful of a bounce-back performance on the way to an upset victory on Thursday.

Wisconsin Badgers Predicted Lineup

F Aleem Ford, F Tyler Wahl, F Micah Potter, G D'mitrik Trice, G Brad Davison

_________________________________________________________________

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Prediction

This game is looking to be a very entertaining battle, with two strong teams battling for position in the Big Ten. The Iowa Hawkeyes have returned to their dominant form after a mid-season lull, winning their last two and carrying some momentum on the road. The Wisconsin Badgers could present a perfect counter to Iowa, however, locking up teams on the defensive end. Overall, the advantage goes to Luka Garza and the Iowa Hawkeyes but this game should be very close.

Where to watch Iowa vs. Wisconsin

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN3.