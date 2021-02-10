Iowa State Cyclones vs Kansas Jayhawks Prediction & Match Preview - February 11, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Kansas Jayhawks will hope to maintain their momentum when they host the Iowa State Cyclones in a Big 12 battle on Thursday night.

The Jayhawks are keeping themselves in the mix among a very competitive Big 12 conference, carrying a 13-7 overall record into this matchup. They could jump to 2nd place in the conference standings with a victory.

The Cyclones, on the other hand, have had a rough year. They are winless in conference play and are 2-12 overall this season.

Match Details

Fixture: Iowa State Cyclones vs. Kansas Jayhawks - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Thursday, February 11th, 2021, 9 PM ET

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas

Iowa State Cyclones Preview

Rasir Bolton #45 of the Iowa State Cyclones

After a hard-fought battle against TCU, the Iowa State Cyclones fell short and dropped another game on the season. The Cyclones have now lost eight straight games, including losses to five teams ranked in the top 25.

Big 12 teams account for six ranked teams in total, with the Iowa State Cyclones facing each of these powerhouses twice per season. Although their offense has talented players, the Cyclones have simply not matched up with their Big 12 counterparts.

Key Player - Rasir Bolton

Rasir Bolton could be the Cyclones' key factor in a potential upset over the Kansas Jayhawks. Bolton has consistently produced on the offensive end, averaging a team-high 16 points per game.

Congrats to Rasir Bolton on scoring his 1,000th career point! pic.twitter.com/2GTryybnLv — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) February 6, 2021

The junior guard put forth a great effort in their most recent loss, tallying a game-high 26 points.

Rasir Bolton is shooting a solid 46% from the field this season and could keep his team in the game against a talented Kansas side.

Iowa State Cyclones Predicted Lineup

F Solomon Young, F Javan Johnson, C Jalen Coleman-Lands, G Rasir Bolton, G Tre Jackson

Kansas Jayhawks Preview

Christian Braun #2 of the Kansas Jayhawks

The Kansas Jayhawks had a tough couple of games last week, facing off against two consecutive ranked opponents. The Jayhawks lost the first of the two against a strong No. 14 West Virginia team but responded nicely with an upset victory over No. 23 Oklahoma State in their latest match.

With the struggling Iowa State Cyclones coming to town, the Kansas Jayhawks will have a great opportunity to get an early lead and could possibly give their starters some rest in the second half.

The Jayhawks' offense has 5 players averaging 10 or more points per game, with a team field goal percentage of 44%. Needless to say, the Kansas Jayhawks will be favored in this matchup and should come away with their 14th victory.

Key Player - Jalen Wilson

Freshman forward Jalen Wilson could have a big game on Thursday against the Cyclones' frontcourt.

The talented 19-year-old is averaging a team-high 7.6 rebounds to go along with 12.2 points per game.

Jalen Wilson was a man on a mission last night 😤#KUbball x @thejalenwilson pic.twitter.com/zvAsAEa9eV — Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) December 2, 2020

Wilson has recorded double-doubles in two straight games, combining for 27 points and 25 rebounds.

If the Jayhawks' freshman phenom can put some big numbers on the board in the first half, they should be able to get their bench some valuable minutes.

Kansas Jayhawks Predicted Line-up

F David McCormack, F Jalen Wilson, G Marcus Garrett, G Ochai Agbaji, G Christian Braun

Iowa State vs Kansas Prediction

The Iowa State Cyclones have not been able to escape their tough streak thus far, losing their last 8 games and sitting at the bottom of the Big 12 conference.

The Kansas Jayhawks should enter this game with great confidence and will execute their gameplan on both ends of the court. The talent of the Jayhawks' offense will likely be enough to outpace and outlast the struggling Cyclones.

The Kansas Jayhawks will have a clear advantage on their home court and should earn their 14th victory.

Where to watch Iowa State vs Kansas

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.