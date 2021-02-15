Iowa State Cyclones vs Oklahoma State Cowboys Prediction & Match Preview - February 16, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will host the Iowa State Cyclones in a Big 12 matchup on Tuesday night.

The Cowboys will move above .500 in the conference with a win and go to sixth place in the Big 12 standings. They are 2-1 in their last three games, including a double-overtime upset victory over the Texas Longhorns last week.

Oklahoma will need to avoid looking ahead to their matchup against the No. 2 Baylor Bears on Saturday and handle business against the Iowa State Cyclones, who are yet to win a game in conference play at 0-11.

Match Details

Fixture: Iowa State Cyclones vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date and Time: Tuesday, February 16, 4:00 PM ET

Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma

Oklahoma State Cowboys Preview

The Oklahoma State Cowboys mascot performs.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys remained dominant on defense in their last victory against the Kansas State Wildcats, holding their in-conference rival to 39.3% shooting from the field.

However, the Cowboys allowed the Wildcats to shoot 55% while on the break. But head coach Mike Boynton believes the team still has time to improve their transitional defense before March. Here is what he had to say after the game:

"It's kind of the dog days. The postseason is still a little ways away, but there's still enough games that you've got to have the right to focus on to win."

The Oklahoma State Cowboys should have a great chance to practice defensive sets and lineups against the lesser Iowa State Cyclones on Tuesday night.

Key Player - Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham is the key player for the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Averaging 18.5, 6.1 rebounds, and 3,5 assists, his all-around play has him projected to go number one in the 2021 NBA Draft.

What has been most impressive about Cunningham's freshman year is the improvement he has shown in his ability to shoot the basketball.

Many NBA scouts were unsure about his ability to knock down a jumper consistently from the perimeter coming out of high school. But the 6'8" guard has quickly addressed that issue. He is shooting 42.9% from behind the arc this season for the Oklahoma State Cowboys, per OSUMBB:

Remember when they said @CadeCunningham_ couldn't shoot? His clip of 4⃣2⃣.9⃣% from deep ranks 1⃣3⃣th in school history.#NewEra I #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/WYniJi5aR8 — OSU Cowboy Basketball (@OSUMBB) February 14, 2021

Oklahoma State Cowboys' Predicted Lineup

F Bryce Williams, G Rondel Walker, G Kalib Boone, G Avery Anderson III, G Cade Cunningham

Iowa State Cyclones Preview

The Iowa State Cyclones are coming off a 64-50 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday afternoon. They have lost their last two outings by a total of 47 points.

Final from Hilton Coliseum pic.twitter.com/Pz4j5tGWKj — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) February 13, 2021

However, on Saturday against the Jayhawks, the Cyclones led for all but the final two seconds of the first half. What changed in the second half was their ability to rebound the basketball.

Kansas out-rebounded Iowa State 26 to 12 in the final 20 minutes, resulting in 24 baskets and 15 assists. If the Cyclones are to find their first win in conference play this season, they will need to focus on the basics, such as boxing out.

Key Player - Jalen Coleman-Lands

Jalen Coleman-Lands of the Iowa State Cyclones takes a three-point.

On a night where the team struggled shooting from the field, Jalen Coleman-Lands was able to keep the Iowa State Cyclones somewhat close. He scored 20 points and brought down five rebounds.

This is the third college basketball program Coleman-Lands has been a part of. He originally signed with the Illinois Fighting Illini out of high school. He then left Illinois after his sophomore season to transfer to Depaul. After two seasons at Depaul, he is now finishing his final year with the Cyclones.

If the Iowa State Cyclones are to upset the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Tuesday night, Coleman-Lands will need to be the best player on the court and remain hot from the field. He has scored 40 points total in his last two games.

Iowa State Cyclones' Predicted Lineup

F Solomon Young, F Javan Johnson, C Jalen Coleman-Lands, G Rasir Bolton, G Jaden Walker

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Match Prediction

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will avoid losing focus in the trap game and take care of business against the Iowa State Cyclones. The Cowboys' defense will be too good against a Cyclones team who gave up 23 turnovers in their last game.

Expect Cade Cunningham to continue his excellent play. He has shot 53.3% from three during his previous three appearances.

Where to watch Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State

The game will be broadcast live through the ESPN+ app.