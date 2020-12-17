Iowa State Cyclones vs West Virginia Mountaineers Prediction & Match Preview - December 18, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

Match Details
Fixture: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Iowa State Cyclones - NCAA Men's Basketball
Date & Time: Friday, December 18, 2020, 9PM ET
Venue: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia
The No. 8 West Virginia Mountaineers will open up their Big 12 schedule against the struggling Iowa State Cyclones on Friday. The Mountaineers have had a strong start to their season, suffering their only loss to the top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs in the Jimmy V Classic earlier this month. Iowa State, winless in their last three games, will have their hands full with a very talented Mountaineers offense.
Iowa State Cyclones Preview
The Iowa State Cyclones have been unable to get their season on track thus far. Carrying a 1-3 overall record into Friday, head coach Steve Prohm and his Cyclones will need to bring their best gameplan to the arena if they want to compete with this strong West Virginia Mountaineers team. The Cyclones lost their first conference matchup to the Kansas State Wildcats and currently rest at the bottom of the Big 12 standings.
Key Player - Rasir Bolton
Rasir Bolton has been the Iowa State Cyclones' most consistent threat on offense this season. Bolton is leading his team in points, assists, rebounds, steals, and FG%, and he has shown no signs of slowing down.
Rasir Bolton will need to have his biggest game of the season against the West Virginia Mountaineers, offensively and defensively. The Cyclones appear to be outmatched in this game, but a huge performance from Bolton could keep the game within reach.
Iowa State Cyclones Predicted Lineup
Javan Johnson, Solomon Young, Darlinstone Dubar, Rasir Bolton, Jalen Coleman-Lands
_________________________________________________________________
West Virginia Mountaineers Preview
The West Virginia Mountaineers have played solid basketball in each of their first seven games, most recently defeating the No. 19 Richmond Spiders. Quite honestly, the Mountaineers' most impressive game of the season thus far was their only loss. Containing the Gonzaga Bulldogs is no small task, and the Mountaineers took them down to the wire in a game that ended 87-82.
Key Player - Miles McBride
The West Virginia Mountaineers' key to victory has been Miles McBride this year, and he will be back in the spotlight on Friday night. McBride has been dominant on both ends of the floor, leading the Mountaineers in points, assists, and steals.
The sophomore guard has averaged over 32 minutes per game and is second on his team in 3-point shooting (43%). Defensively, McBride has locked down nearly every player he's guarded.
West Virginia Mountaineers Predicted Lineup
Oscar Tshiebwe, Emmitt Matthews Jr., Derek Culver, Sean McNeil, Miles McBride
_________________________________________________________________
Iowa State vs. West Virginia Prediction
The Mountaineers look to extend their win streak on Friday to three and should handle the struggling Iowa State Cyclones easily. West Virginia should control the pace of the game, get an early lead, and run with it.
How to watch Iowa State vs. West Virginia
The game will be broadcast live on ESPNU.Published 17 Dec 2020, 05:18 IST