Kansas basketball looks to bounce back from humiliating loss as they face TCU - Prediction & Preview - January 5, 2021

Kansas basketball got a wake-up call on Saturday morning, and it wasn't pretty. The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks were shocked in a lopsided defeat in their last game against the No. 8 Texas Longhorns. Kansas basketball will now travel to face the TCU Horned Frogs for another Big 12 conference matchup. The loss to Texas was the Jayhawks' second loss of the college basketball season, and they will likely see themselves fall out of the top five of the rankings on Monday.

Match Details

Fixture: Kansas Jayhawks vs. TCU Horned Frogs - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 5th, 2021, 10 PM ET

Venue: Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas

Kansas basketball Preview

Kansas v Texas Tech

This season, the Kansas basketball squad has been playing great, but a great team can always have a bad game. The Kansas Jayhawks found themselves on the wrong side of a blowout against the red-hot Texas Longhorns. This 84-59 loss tied the largest margin of defeat (25 points) in the history of Kansas basketball's home court, Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks need to bounce back quickly to avoid a second straight loss on Tuesday against the TCU Horned Frogs.

Key Player - Christian Braun

Christian Braun has run the offense for Kansas basketball all year but went ice cold in his team's loss to the Texas Longhorns. The sophomore guard shot 2-10 from the field and finished the game with only four points.

Unfortunately, nearly every player on the Kansas basketball team went ice cold as well, only scratching for 59 points. Christian Braun will need to refocus and return to his normal, dominant form against the TCU Horned Frogs.

Kansas basketball Predicted Lineup

F David McCormack, F Jalen Wilson, G Marcus Garrett, G Ochai Agbaji, G Christian Braun

TCU Horned Frogs

Big 12 Basketball Tournament - First Round

The TCU Horned Frogs are having a stellar 2020-21 season thus far and will look to keep their momentum rolling against a deflated Kansas basketball team on Tuesday. The Horned Frogs are 9-2 overall, 2-1 in Big 12 conference play, and currently sit in third place in the Big 12 standings. The Horned Frogs have yet to play a ranked opponent but will face seven ranked opponents in their next eight scheduled games. This will be a huge test for the Horned Frogs on Tuesday, and a win over this Kansas basketball team would put them in sole possession of second place in the conference.

Key Player - RJ Nembhard

The biggest factor for the TCU Horned Frogs is their star guard RJ Nembhard. On the season, Nembhard is averaging a team-leading 18.7 points and 4.4 assists. In his last game, RJ Nembhard led the team in scoring with 21 points in a victory over the Kansas State Wildcats. He is shooting an impressive 38 percent from three-point land this season and will be hoping to keep his hot hand against a frustrated Kansas basketball team.

This weeks Big12 player of the week is RJ Nembhard 😈🐸 #GoFrogs



20.5 Points

8.0 Assists

5.5 Rebounds

63% FG

50% 3FG



📸 @TCUBasketball pic.twitter.com/nUsHeHUtnN — Brittany Bowen (@__brittbrat_) December 14, 2020

TCU Horned Frogs Predicted Lineup

C Kevin Samuel, F Kevin Easley, G Mike Miles, G PJ Fuller, G RJ Nembhard

Kansas vs. TCU Prediction

The TCU Horned Frogs are currently carrying a five-game win streak into Tuesday's matchup but will need their best performance of the year to outlast this strong Kansas basketball squad. The Kansas Jayhawks are against the ropes after their embarrassing defeat, but I predict they will bounce back and have a strong showing. I expect Kansas basketball to secure their ninth win of the season on Tuesday against TCU.

Where to watch Kansas vs. TCU?

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.