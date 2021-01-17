Kansas Jayhawks vs Baylor Bears Prediction & Match Preview - January 18, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The No. 2 Baylor Bears are hosting the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks on Monday for a highly-anticipated Big 12 battle. This matchup will feature two of college basketball's best teams and is shaping up to be one of the most entertaining games of the year. The Bears bring a perfect 12-0 record into Monday's matchup and have been utterly dominant all season. The Jayhawks were stunned in their last matchup with a huge upset by the unranked Oklahoma State Cowboys and will need to bounce back quickly against the dangerous Baylor Bears.

Match Details

Fixture: Kansas Jayhawks vs. Baylor Bears - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Monday, January 18th, 2021, 9 PM ET

Venue: Paul J. Meyer Arena, Waco, Texas

Kansas Jayhawks Preview

Kansas v Texas Tech

The Kansas Jayhawks saw their most recent scheduled game against the Iowa State Cyclones postponed due to COVID precautions and will now head to Waco, Texas to face the No. 2 Baylor Bears. In their latest defeat to Oklahoma State, the Jayhawks shot 23.8 percent from three point range and lost by a score of 75-70. With this loss, the Jayhawks fell to 4-2 in conference play and hold the 3rd spot in the Big 12 standings. The Kansas Jayhawks will need to bring a very solid strategy into Monday's matchup against Baylor if they want to avoid a second straight Big 12 loss.

Key Player - Ochai Agbaji

The biggest producer on the Kansas Jayhawks' offense this season has been Ochai Agbaji. The junior guard has been very consistent, averaging a team-high 14.7 points per game. Agbaji has the talent to blow up on any given night and has scored as many as 23 points in a game this season. The Jayhawks' offense will need to keep pace with the powerful Baylor Bears, and that begins with their point man, Ochai Agbaji.

Kansas Jayhawks Predicted Lineup

F David McCormack, F Jalen Wilson G Marcus Garrett, G Ochai Agbaji, G Christian Braun

Baylor Bears Preview

Baylor v Texas Tech

The Baylor Bears had their closest game of the season on Saturday, an 8-point victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders. This win broke the Bears' NCAA-leading streak of 11 straight wins by 10 or more points, but the Bears are likely happy with a win in any form. The Baylor Bears have defended the 2nd spot in the college basketball rankings with one consistent outing after another, defeating all challengers. I expect Baylor to bring great energy into Monday's matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks and keep their win streak alive.

Key Player - Jared Butler

Kansas v Baylor

The Baylor Bears will hope for a bounce-back performance from All-American Jared Butler on Monday after his worst shooting game of the season against Texas Tech. Butler finished the game with only seven points on 18 percent shooting from the field. Butler has been a huge reason for Baylor's success, and his teammates need their star guard to return to his usual form against Kansas. Jared Butler could be the difference-maker in this Big 12 showdown, but he will need to shake off his bad game first.

No upset loss for Baylor today. Bears stay unbeaten with an away win at Texas Tech — despite All-American guard Jared Butler going scoreless for the first 35 minutes of the game.



Baylor welcomes Kansas to Waco on Monday. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) January 16, 2021

Baylor Bears Predicted Lineup

F Mark Vital, F Flo Thamba, G MaCio Teague, G Davion Mitchell, G Jared Butler

Kansas vs. Baylor Prediction

The Baylor Bears had their closest game of the season in their last matchup but still controlled the pace of the game and came out with a victory. This win showed the Bears' ability to overcome adversity and still win close games. The Kansas Jayhawks' offense has been somewhat streaky and will have a hard time keeping up with Baylor on Monday. I predict a 13th straight victory for the Baylor Bears but a narrow win with a good fight out of the Kansas Jayhawks.

Where to watch Kansas vs. Baylor?

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.