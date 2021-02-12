Kansas Jayhawks vs Iowa State Cyclones Prediction & Match Preview - February 13, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Kansas Jayhawks and the Iowa State Cyclones will play the second leg of their season series on Saturday afternoon.

The Jayhawks won their first matchup at home on Thursday night, 97-63, earning them their third victory in four games to go 14-7 overall.

Meanwhile, the Cyclones remain in last place of the Big 12 standings and are still hunting for their first win in conference play.

Match Details

Fixture: Kansas Jayhawks vs Iowa State Cyclones - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date and Time: Saturday, February 13, 3:00 PM ET

Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa

Kansas Jayhawks Preview

Guard Ochai Agbaji #30 of the Kansas Jayhawks shoots a three-pointer

The Kansas Jayhawks have now won two straight games since being knocked out of the latest AP Top-25 Poll for the first time in 12 years.

Their victory against the Iowa State Cyclones on Thursday night was extremely one-sided.

The Jayhawks got production from every position on the court. They had four starters score over 12 points, and all 13 available players earned playing time.

To defeat the Cyclones again on Saturday night, the Kansas Jayhawks will need to avoid becoming complacent as they are a far better team.

Key Player - Christian Braun

Christian Braun is the key player for the Kansas Jayhawks. Against the Iowa State Cyclones, he scored 18 points and dished out six assists.

The sophomore guard made a breakthrough last week against Kansas State by going 4-9 from behind the arc after missing his first attempt.

The Athletic did a study on Braun's three-point shooting. When he makes his first three-pointer attempt in a game, he shoots 47.6% for the rest of the game from outside the arc, compared to 11.1% when he misses the first attempt.

When KU's Christian Braun makes his first 3, he's one of the best shooters in college basketball. When he doesn't, he's on the other end of that spectrum.



Why is that? I looked into the numbers with some help from @kenpomeroy and a sports psychologist: https://t.co/UNDELB2q2x — CJ Moore (@CJMooreHoops) February 4, 2021

If you are a Kansas Jayhawks fan, your team's outcome may very well be decided on the first shot of the game.

Kansas Jayhawks' Predicted Lineup

F David McCormack, F Jalen Wilson, G Marcus Garrett, G Ochai Agbaji, G Christian Braun

Iowa State Cyclones Preview

Head coach Steve Prohm of the Iowa State Cyclones

The Iowa State Cyclones continue to look for answers as they are now 0-10 in the Big 12.

One of their biggest problems is their ability to score points. The Cyclones are ranked 145th in offensive efficiency, scoring just 103.4 points per 100 possessions, via Kenpom.com.

It is clear that the Iowa State Cyclones' morale is low at this point in the season. However, to have a chance at earning their first win in conference play, they are going to need to form an entirely new game plan and focus on the fundamentals.

Key Player - Rasir Bolton

Rasir Bolton is a key player for the Iowa State Cyclones. The junior guard leads his team in every major statical category, with 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Congrats to Rasir Bolton on scoring his 1,000th career point! pic.twitter.com/2GTryybnLv — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) February 6, 2021

Bolton was held to his lowest scoring total in the new year on Thursday night, finishing with just nine points.

For the Iowa State Cyclones to have a chance at knocking off the Kansas Jayhawks, Rasir Bolton will need to be the best player on the court and score more than his season average.

Iowa State Cyclones' Predicted Lineup

F Solomon Young, F Javan Johnson, G Jalen Coleman-Lands, G Rasir Bolton, G Jaden Walker

Kansas vs Iowa State Prediction

The Kansas Jayhawks have won their last three matchups against the Iowa State Cyclones by at least 20 points, with Thursday night's 33-point win being the largest margin of victory in the series since 2007.

The Jayhawks have a matchup advantage in nearly every position, so expect them to win easily once again on Saturday. However, it is important to note that Kansas has lost their last four road games.

According to ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Kansas Jayhawks have an 81.2% chance of defeating the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday.

Where to watch Kansas vs Iowa State

The game will be broadcast live on ABC.