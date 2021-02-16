Kansas Jayhawks vs Kansas State Wildcats Prediction & Match Preview - February 17, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The 23rd-ranked Kansas Jayhawks are on the road to face their in-state rival, the Kansas State Wildcats, for a Big 12 Battle. The Jayhawks have been heating up lately, winning three straight and four of their last five games. The Wildcats have not had the same success, bringing an abysmal 1-12 conference record into Wednesday's matchup. Kansas will need to keep their momentum rolling on the road as they prepare for the Big 12 Tournament.

Match Details

Fixture: Kansas Jayhawks vs. Kansas State Wildcats - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 17th, 2021, 8 PM ET

Venue: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas

_________________________________________________________________

Kansas Jayhawks Preview

The Kansas Jayhawks bring a 15-7 overall record into Wednesday's match

The Kansas Jayhawks have come back to life, winning three straight and looking as strong as ever as the season dwindles down. The Jayhawks took down the Iowa State Cyclones in back-to-back meetings last week, improving to 9-5 against Big 12 opponents.

However, Kansas Jayhawks' scorers had a very streaky couple of games, shooting a whopping 52% as a team in the first game, but falling cold for a mere 35% shooting in the second. The Jayhawks will hope to see their offense in full force as they travel to take on Kansas State.

Advertisement

Key Player - David McCormack

Kansas Jayhawks big man David McCormack will have a great opportunity on Wednesday to do some damage on the offensive end. The 6'10" forward is averaging 13 points and 6 rebounds per game, shooting 49% from the field.

First shot, banked it in.



David McCormack making the halfcourt look easy #KUbball pic.twitter.com/yItGmM3tRV — Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) January 29, 2019

Kansas State forwards have struggled this season, and a talented big like McCormack could expose the Wildcats' weakness. Look forward to David McCormack having a big night to lift his team to their 4th straight win.

Kansas Jayhawks Predicted Lineup

F David McCormack, F Jalen Wilson, G Marcus Garrett, G Ochai Agbaji, G Christian Braun

_________________________________________________________________

Kansas State Wildcats Preview

Kansas State v Texas Tech

Advertisement

The Kansas State Wildcats are unable to find a way to win, falling all the way to the bottom of the Big 12 standings. The Wildcats have dropped 12 straight, scoring just 62 points per game on the offensive end. This season has been anything but enjoyable for the Wildcats and their fans, but there is always a chance for an upset.

The rivalry dates back over a century, with the first ever meeting coming in January of 1907. The Kansas Jayhawks are winning the all-time series with a record of 200-94, but the Kansas State Wildcats will be hopeful of turning the tide of their rivalry.

Key Player - Nijel Pack

The top scorer for the Kansas State Wildcats' offense is Nijel Pack, entering Wednesday's matchup with 12.6 points per game on 44% shooting. The talented freshman has made quite the first impression, earning himself a starting spot in his first year with the team.

Wildcats on a 21-5 run over last 5:30, Nijel Pack leads the way with 9 pts, 3 Ast #KStateMBB 32

Jacksonville | 1H - 5:45 pic.twitter.com/WmgZFZxwZu — K-State Men's Basketball (@KStateMBB) December 21, 2020

Despite the Wildcats' struggles, Nijel Pack has been a huge upside to their season, providing promise for the future of the program. As they prepare to host the Kansas Jayhawks, the young guard will be in the spotlight once again and could keep his team close with a big performance.

Kansas State Wildcats Predicted Lineup

F Selton Miguel, C Davion Bradford, G Mike McGuirl, G DaJuan Gordon, G Rudi Williams

_________________________________________________________________

Kansas vs. Kansas State Prediction

Advertisement

The Kansas State Wildcats have simply failed to produce enough offense to compete with the loaded teams in the Big 12. Their rival Kansas Jayhawks will take no sympathy for their struggles as they look to improve their seeding in the conference tournament. The Wildcats have lost 12 straight, and they will need an outstanding performance to keep that number from reaching 13. The Kansas Jayhawks will have a considerable advantage and should leave Manhattan with a victory.

Where to watch Kansas vs. Kansas State

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.