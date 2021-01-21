Kansas Jayhawks vs Oklahoma Sooners Prediction & Match Preview - January 23, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks will travel south to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in a Big 12 matchup this weekend.

The Jayhawks dominate the historical record for the fixture going back to the 1949-50 season, with 109 wins and 44 losses, and have won the last three matches over the Sooners. This includes the matchup earlier in the month where the Jayhawks won, 63-59.

Since then, however, the Kansas Jayhawks have dropped three spots in the AP Top 25 Poll and have lost back-to-back games. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma Sooners are currently on a two-game winning streak.

Match Details

Fixture: Kansas Jayhawks vs Oklahoma Sooners - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, January 23, 2021, 12 PM ET

Venue: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman Oklahoma

Kansas Jayhawks Preview

The Kansas Jayhawks are coming off a loss to the No.2 Baylor Bears, 77-69.

What cost the Jayhawks the most in their effort to hand the Bears their first loss of the season was foul trouble.

Final from Waco pic.twitter.com/HCF9kDatWh — Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) January 19, 2021

The Kansas Jayhawks had 16 total fouls and had multiple starters in foul trouble early, forcing head coach Bill Self to change his normal substitution rotation.

If the Jayhawks are to bounce back against the Sooners, they will need to be more disciplined and avoid costly fouls.

Key Player - David McCormack

Guard Terrence Shannon #1 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders draws a charging foul against forward David McCormack #33 of the Kansas Jayhawks

David McCormack is the key player for the Kansas Jayhawks. The junior forward is averaging 11.6 points and 5.9 rebounds on the year.

However, in the previous game, McCormack was one of the players who found themselves in early foul trouble, resulting in him playing just 19 minutes.

McCormack will need to make sure he is more in control against the Oklahoma Sooners to earn the Jayhawks their eleventh win of the season.

Kansas Jayhawks Predicted Lineup

F David McCormack, F Jalen Wilson, G Marcus Garrett, G Ochai Agbaji, G Christian Braun

Oklahoma Sooners Preview

The Oklahoma Sooners are coming off a 26-point victory over the Kansas State Wildcats, 76-50. This is the first time that the Sooners have won back-to-back games in the Big 12 by 25 points or more since 2002, via Oklahoma Basketball.

The key to the Sooner's current success has been their outstanding defense. They have held their last two opponents to 35% shooting from the floor and have forced 36 turnovers.

𝘾𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙠 𝙪𝙥 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙙𝙚𝙛𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙚



In the last two games, OU has forced its opponents to shoot 35% from the field and 21% from 3-point range.#Sooners have a combined 21 steals, 21 blocks and forced 36 turnovers. pic.twitter.com/DrYIEgRERi — Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) January 20, 2021

If the Oklahoma Sooners can continue their ferocious defense against the Kansas Jayhawks, they will avoid getting swept by their conference rivals.

Key Player - Austin Reaves

Austin Reaves #12 of the Oklahoma Sooners

Austin Reaves is the key player for the Oklahoma Sooners. The senior guard is averaging 15.3 points and 5.3 assists this season.

If Reaves can be the best player on the court against the Kansas Jayhawks, the Sooners will have a chance at an upset.

Oklahoma Sooners Predicted Lineup

F Kur Kuath, G Austin Reaves, G Elijah Harkless, G De'Vion Harmon, G Alondes Williams

Kansas vs Oklahoma Prediction

The Oklahoma Sooners have one of the best defenses in the country right now but will be heavily tested against the Kansas Jayhawks, who are looking to remind everyone that they belong in the top 10.

I predict the Kansas Jayhawks to end their two-game losing streak with a victory over the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday.

Expect McCormack to redeem himself after a poor game against the Baylor Bears and win the battle in the paint against the Sooners' frontcourt.

Where to watch Kansas vs Oklahoma

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.