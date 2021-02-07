Kansas Jayhawks vs Oklahoma State Cowboys Prediction & Match Preview - February 8, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

Bill Self's Kansas Jayhawks and the Oklahoma State Cowboys are set to be in action on Monday in a major Big 12 match.

The Kansas Jayhawks (12-7, 6-5 Big 12) come into this game on the back of a frustrating loss to No. 17 West Virginia, Saturday. Kansas Jayhawks are now No. 6 in the Big 12 standings, and they will need this win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-5, 5-5 Big 12) to get back on track. With Kansas' season spinning out of control, in contrast to previous seasons, they will need to get their offense going against a stout Oklahoma State Cowboys defense.

Cade Cunningham and Oklahoma State Cowboys will look to apply pressure all night come Monday. The team will be very much motivated coming into Monday, as the team pulled off an amazing 75-67 win against the nation's No. 6 Texas on Saturday.

Match Details

Fixture: Kansas Jayhawks vs Oklahoma State Cowboys - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Monday, February 8, 2021, 9:00 PM ET

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas

Kansas Jayhawks Preview

The Kansas Jayhawks are a very different team as opposed to what Bill Self is used to coaching. The team isn't horrid, but the road has been rocky for them all season.

In the team's loss to West Virginia, the team dropped their 5th straight road game. The Kansas Jayhawks beat West Virginia back in December, relying heavily on a high percentage shooting that night. But on Saturday against West Virginia, the team only came up with 7-of-20 from beyond the arc.

At this point in the season, every game matters, and every game counts for coach Bill Self's team. The team places 6th in Big 12 standings, sitting below Texas at one game behind them. The Kansas Jayhawks must desperately find their shooting rhythm or else this team is in deep trouble when they face the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Key Player -- Marcus Garrett

Four year senior, Marcus Garrett, was the leading scorer for the Kansas Jayhawks with 18 points in Saturday's contest. The 6"5 guard attacked the rim and drove West Virginia defenders all around the floor to keep his team in the game.

All 5 starters on the Kansas Jayhawks were able to score in double figures, but it wasn't enough to get them the win. Garrett tried taking matters into his own hands down the stretch, giving his team hope in the second half. Though, Miles McBride and West Virginia were just too much for the Kansas Jayhawks to handle.

Expect Garrett to have a big outing on Monday. The guard loves to drive to the rim when he knows a smaller defender is on him and attacks with power. The two-way player will probably match up against potential Wooden Award Cade Cunningham come Monday.

Kansas Jayhawks Predicted Line-up

F David McCormack, F Jalen Wilson, G Marcus Garrett, G Ochai Agbaji, G Christian Braun

Oklahoma State Cowboys Preview

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have certainly been impressive this season. In their win against Texas, the team relied on freshman standout Cade Cunningham's 19 points and Kalib Boone's 20 points to pull off the upset.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys sit below the Kansas Jayhawks in Big 12 standings and will look to exceed them in Big 12 conference standings with a win on Monday. The team is not ranked, but many have projected them at No. 8 come next week when AP's updated top 25 rankings come out Monday.

Key Player -- Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham, listed as one of College Basketball's top 10 players, will dominate against the Kansas Jayhawks on Monday.

The projected No. 1 pick struggled at first in Saturday's game, but came to his senses in the second half. He went 5 of 22 from the field overall, but came up big when needed. He scored the last bucket in regulation, knocking down a 3-pointer with about 51 seconds to go. As stated, he finished with 19 points and 8 rebounds for the night. He is averaging 18.1 points, 3.7 assists, and 5.9 rebounds for the season.

Oklahoma State Cowboys Predicted Line-up

F Kalib Boone, G Isaac Likekele, G Avery Anderson III, G Bryce Williams, G Cade Cunningham

Kansas vs Oklahoma State Prediction

The Kansas Jayhawks are not playing their best basketball recently. Expect this game to go down to the wire with the Oklahoma State Cowboys pulling off another upset.

Cade Cunningham and the Oklahoma State Cowboys have found their rhythm and will look to go at the Kansas Jayhawks with force. Coming off their upset win against Texas, this team is motivated to go in and wreak havoc against Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks.

Where to watch Kansas vs Oklahoma State

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN and BIG 12 Network. You can also livestream the same via ESPN+.