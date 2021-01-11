Kansas Jayhawks vs Oklahoma State Cowboys Prediction & Match Preview - January 12, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks will head south to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a Big 12 showdown on Tuesday night.

With a win, the Jayhawks will complete a one-week sweep over the two Oklahoma teams in the Big 12 as they took down the Sooners on Saturday, 63-59.

Kansas leads the series record over Oklahoma State 102-47, winning the last matchup 83-58 on Feb. 24, 2020.

Match Details

Fixture: Kansas Jayhawks vs Oklahoma State Cowboys - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 12, 2021, 8 PM ET

Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma

Kansas Jayhawks Preview

Advertisement

Kansas is coming off a victory over the Oklahoma Sooners, which was closer than it would have liked it to have been, 63-59.

Came down to the wire...



But your Jayhawks got it done 💪



• 🎥 𝗥𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲 #𝟲 𝗞𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗮𝘀 𝘃𝘀 𝗢𝗸𝗹𝗮𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗮 • pic.twitter.com/smHrJ4Pr8D — Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) January 10, 2021

The 10-2 Kansas Jayhawks have been phenomenal on defense this season. In their 10 wins this season, the Jayhawks have only allowed 61.6 points a game.

If they can continue to remain disciplined on the defensive side of the ball against the Oklahoma State Cowboys and keep them under 60 points, they will move to 4-1 in a competitive Big 12 Conference.

Key Player - Jalen Wilson

Kansas v Texas Tech

Advertisement

Jalen Wilson is the key player for the Kansas Jayhawks. The starting guard has had a great freshman campaign, averaging 14.7 points per game, but he was extremely sloppy in the Oklahoma Sooners' victory. Wilson had a game-high seven turnovers.

The freshman guard will need better focus against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. He could get away with his poor decision-making over the lesser-talented Sooners, but will not be as fortunate against the 8-3 Cowboys.

Kansas Jayhawks Predicted Lineup

F David McCormack, F Jalen Wilson, G Marcus Garrett, G Ochai Agbaji, G Christian Braun

Oklahoma State Cowboys Preview

AdvoCare Invitational

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are coming off a 16-point win over the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Cowboys shot an impressive 56.3% from the field and assisted on 16 of their 27 made field goals.

If Oklahoma State continues to move the ball at a fast pace and shot at the same high efficiency it did against the Wildcats, it will have a chance at upsetting the Kansas Jayhawks.

Key Player - Cade Cunnigham

Cade Cunningham is the key player for the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The freshman guard is projected to be the first overall draft pick in this year's NBA draft.

Advertisement

Where do NBA evaluators stand on top prospects right now?@Sam_Vecenie’s second 2021 Mock Draft provides the latest insight on:



◾ Cade Cunningham

◾ Jalen Suggs

◾ Evan Mobley



And many more, including the “biggest first-round riser” so far ⤵️https://t.co/9BNyu0ATs4 — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) January 8, 2021

In Cunningham's previous outing over the Kansas State Wildcats, he went just one for three in 31 minutes of play.

If the Cowboys are going to upset the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, Cunningham will need to play at an NBA level.

Oklahoma State Cowboys Predicted Lineup

F Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, G Isaac Likekele, G Avery Anderson III, G Bryce Williams, G Cade Cunningham

Kansas vs Oklahoma State Prediction

The Kansas Jayhawks will make a statement on Tuesday night and blow out their in-conference rival, the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The swarming Jayhawks' defense will hold the Cowboys' offense under 60 points and prevent Cade Cunningham from getting comfortable. Expect Jalen Wilson to be the best player on the court come Tuesday night.

Where to watch Kansas vs Oklahoma State

The game will be broadcast live on BIG 12 Network. You can also livestream the same via ESPN+.