Kansas Jayhawks vs Omaha Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - December 11th, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

Match Details
Fixture: Kansas Jayhawks vs. Omaha Mavericks - NCAA Men's Basketball
Date & Time: Friday, December 11th, 7 PM ET
Venue: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas
The No.5 Kansas Jayhawks will host the Omaha Mavericks on Friday night. The Jayhawks will look to continue their current five-game winning streak and improve to 6-1 on the year.
Kansas Jayhawks Preview
The Kansas Jayhawks are coming off a competitive win against the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays that came down to the final buzzer. The Jayhawks are a good team but still have room to improve. They need to have more consistency from the guard position.
Despite winning the game, the two starting guards for the Big 12 champions combined for just nine points against Creighton. Kansas will look to get their backcourt back into a rhythm against the non-ranked Mavericks.
Key Player - Jalen Wilson
Jalen Wilson has quickly turned himself into the Kansas Jayhawks' star player after breaking his ankle last season.
The medical-redshirt is the Jayhawks leading scorer, averaging 16 points per game. Wilson will look to continue his scoring success against a lesser Mavericks side.
Kansas Jayhawks Predicted Lineup
Ochai Agbaji, Jalen Wilson, David McCormack, Marcus Garrett, Christian Braun
Omaha Mavericks Preview
The Omaha Mavericks are 2-4 on the season. They are an experienced side with eight upperclassmen on their roster. The Mavericks will need to improve their shooting percentage to have a chance at upsetting the Jayhawks. They are shooting 40% from the field.
The Omaha Mavericks will look to play with high energy and high intensity against Kansas to exploit the one advantage they may have: their depth. The Mavericks have ten players that average double-digit playing time minutes.
Key Player - Derrin Hansen
The key player for the Omaha Mavericks is their coach, Derrin Hansen. The Mavericks are out-skilled in every position, so coach Hansen needs to come up with one heck of a gameplan to win against the Jayhawks.
Omaha Mavericks Predicted Lineup
Ayo Akinwole, Sam'i Roe, Marco Smith, Wanjang Tut, Matt Pile
Kansas vs. Omaha Prediction
Expect the Kansas Jayhawks to take care of business against the Omaha Mavericks on Friday night. The Jayhawks will move on to their sixth consecutive win after losing their first game of the season to the top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs.
How to watch Kansas vs. Omaha
The game will be broadcasted live on ESPN 2Published 10 Dec 2020, 20:29 IST