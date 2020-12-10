Kansas Jayhawks vs Omaha Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - December 11th, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

Match Details

Fixture: Kansas Jayhawks vs. Omaha Mavericks - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Friday, December 11th, 7 PM ET

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas

The No.5 Kansas Jayhawks will host the Omaha Mavericks on Friday night. The Jayhawks will look to continue their current five-game winning streak and improve to 6-1 on the year.

Kansas Jayhawks Preview

The Kansas Jayhawks are coming off a competitive win against the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays that came down to the final buzzer. The Jayhawks are a good team but still have room to improve. They need to have more consistency from the guard position.

FINAL: Kansas 73, Creighton 72.



Jalen Wilson has been huge for KU — goes for 23 points and 10 boards. David McCormack finally was solid in the paint, and KU wins despite Agbaji going scoreless. Two teams both fully capable of going to the Final 4. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 8, 2020

Despite winning the game, the two starting guards for the Big 12 champions combined for just nine points against Creighton. Kansas will look to get their backcourt back into a rhythm against the non-ranked Mavericks.

Key Player - Jalen Wilson

State Farm Champions Classic

Jalen Wilson has quickly turned himself into the Kansas Jayhawks' star player after breaking his ankle last season.

The medical-redshirt is the Jayhawks leading scorer, averaging 16 points per game. Wilson will look to continue his scoring success against a lesser Mavericks side.

Kansas Jayhawks Predicted Lineup

Ochai Agbaji, Jalen Wilson, David McCormack, Marcus Garrett, Christian Braun

Omaha Mavericks Preview

The Omaha Mavericks are 2-4 on the season. They are an experienced side with eight upperclassmen on their roster. The Mavericks will need to improve their shooting percentage to have a chance at upsetting the Jayhawks. They are shooting 40% from the field.

The Omaha Mavericks will look to play with high energy and high intensity against Kansas to exploit the one advantage they may have: their depth. The Mavericks have ten players that average double-digit playing time minutes.

Key Player - Derrin Hansen

Nebraska-Omaha v Kansas

The key player for the Omaha Mavericks is their coach, Derrin Hansen. The Mavericks are out-skilled in every position, so coach Hansen needs to come up with one heck of a gameplan to win against the Jayhawks.

Omaha Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Ayo Akinwole, Sam'i Roe, Marco Smith, Wanjang Tut, Matt Pile

Kansas vs. Omaha Prediction

Expect the Kansas Jayhawks to take care of business against the Omaha Mavericks on Friday night. The Jayhawks will move on to their sixth consecutive win after losing their first game of the season to the top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs.

How to watch Kansas vs. Omaha

The game will be broadcasted live on ESPN 2