Kansas Jayhawks vs Tennessee Volunteers Prediction & Match Preview - January 30, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Kansas Jayhawks will face off against the Tennessee Volunteers in a Big 12/SEC battle this weekend.

The Jayhawks bounced back from three straight losses with a win in their latest match against the TCU Horned Frogs. The Volunteers have also been trending upward, winning their last game after two losses.

This game will feature some of college basketball's best talent, essentially presenting a must-win scenario for both teams.

Match Details

Fixture: Kansas Jayhawks vs Tennessee Volunteers - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, January 30th, 2021, 7 PM ET

Venue: Thompson–Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee

Kansas Jayhawks Preview

The Kansas Jayhawks improved to 11-5 overall with their win on Thursday

The Kansas Jayhawks were able to come from behind to take down the TCU Horned Frogs by a score of 59-51. While this is a step in the right direction for the struggling Jayhawks, their offense has had trouble producing consistently and struggled to shoot once again.

The Kansas Jayhawks shot a mere 23% from three-point range as a team on Thursday, leaving their problems far from solved. They will need to bring a better offensive showing on Saturday if they want to avoid a fourth defeat in five games.

Key Player - David McCormack

The Kansas Jayhawks' forward David McCormack was able to lift them above TCU on Thursday to help snap their 3-game losing streak.

The 6-foot-10 junior finished the game with a team-high 15 points and also pulled in 6 rebounds.

*Wipes eyes*



Yes this is David McCormack hitting a clutch 3 to beat the shot clock pic.twitter.com/mfomO7D4tE — Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) January 29, 2021

With star freshman Jalen Wilson experiencing trouble shooting the basketball, McCormack will need to continue his strong play and outmatch the Volunteers' talented big man.

Kansas Jayhawks Predicted Lineup

F David McCormack, F Jalen Wilson G Marcus Garrett, G Ochai Agbaji, G Christian Braun

Tennessee Volunteers Preview

The Tennessee Volunteers are led by John Fulkerson in scoring this season

The Tennessee Volunteers successfully bounced back after two straight losses with a win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Volunteers have been led by the offense of John Fulkerson and Victor Bailey Jr. but have slowed down since starting the season 7-0.

When the Kansas Jayhawks come to Knoxville, the Tennessee Volunteers will need to maintain a strong offensive pace if they want to keep the game within reach.

Key Player - John Fulkerson

The key factor for the Tennessee Volunteers will be John Fulkerson's ability to win the paint battle.

If Fulkerson is able to outshine the big men of the Kansas Jayhawks, the Volunteers could find themselves on the right side of this battle.

Nice trailing defense from John Fulkerson, with the block. pic.twitter.com/lf4thcL3Ad — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) January 9, 2021

The senior forward has averaged a team-leading 11.2 points and 6 rebounds per game on 52% shooting.

John Fulkerson will be matched up against freshman Jalen Wilson and should rely on his experience to guide his team to a much-needed victory.

Tennessee Volunteers Predicted Lineup

F John Fulkerson, F Yves Pons, G Josiah-Jordan James, G Santiago Vescovi, G Keon Johnson

Kansas vs Tennessee Prediction

Despite their recent troubles, the Tennessee Volunteers have shown signs of greatness this season. With a high-powered offense and skillful defenders, they can truly compete with the best of the best.

The Kansas Jayhawks find themselves on the same boat. While they are underperforming as of late, their talented scorers can outlast any offense in the NCAA.

This game has the make-up of an old-school battle and could truly go either way. I predict a narrow victory for the Kansas Jayhawks on the back of a big night from Jalen Wilson.

Where to watch Kansas vs Tennessee

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.