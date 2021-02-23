Kansas Jayhawks vs Texas Longhorns Odds & Predictions: College Basketball picks for Feb 23

The 17th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks will get their long-awaited chance at redemption as they travel to play the 13th-ranked Texas Longhorns on Tuesday. The Jayhawks were routed in one of college basketball's biggest upsets of the season on January 2nd against the Longhorns.

Carrying a conference-winning streak of five games, the Kansas Jayhawks will hope for a much better result against the Texas Longhorns this time around.

The Longhorns are fresh off a heartbreaking two-point loss against West Virginia and occupy 5th place in the Big 12 standings.

Match Details

Fixture: Kansas Jayhawks vs Texas Longhorns - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date and Time: Tuesday, February 23, 9 PM ET

Venue: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, Texas

The Texas Longhorns are in danger of dropping down the standings

With just two games remaining in the regular season, the Texas Longhorns will need to express some urgency on Tuesday night. They are in danger of dropping down the standings once again with a loss, sitting just a half-game above Oklahoma State heading into this matchup.

The Kansas Jayhawks, on the other hand, have been beyond impressive recently, taking down two ranked opponents on their five-game winning streak. The Jayhawks offense has come alive at the perfect time as they prepare to make a deep tournament run this March.

Kansas Jayhawks

The players to watch for the Kansas Jayhawks on Tuesday are Christian Braun and Ochai Agbaji.

Averaging a team-leading 13.4 points per game, Agbaji will need to take control of the offense and lead the scoring effort against Texas.

Meanwhile, Braun has been struggling recently, converting just four of 16 three-point attempts in his last two games. The sharpshooting sophomore will need to break out of his slump and rediscover his form to help his team to their sixth straight victory.

Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns put forth a valiant effort in their latest defeat against West Virginia, scoring 82 points on offense in a two-point loss.

The Longhorns are led offensively by juniors Andrew Jones and Courtney Ramey.

Jones, a 6'3" guard, is averaging a team-high 15.6 points per game on 41.7% shooting. Ramey, on the other hand, runs the Texas Longhorns' offense from the point, averaging 14 points per game with an impressive 45% three-point shooting percentage.

These two talented guards will need to counter the offense of the Kansas Jayhawks on Tuesday.

Odds:

Kansas Jayhawks: +2.5 (-110)

Texas Longhorns: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline:

Kansas Jayhawks: --

Texas Longhorns: --

Over/Under:

Over: 139.5 (-110)

Under: 139.5 (-110)

Kansas vs Texas Prediction

Despite the Kansas Jayhawks' five-game winning streak, they will be the underdogs on the road against the Texas Longhorns.

This game has great implications of becoming an offensive shootout, leaving the over/under questionably low. The Longhorns will be playing with a purpose and should come out of the gates hot. However, the momentum of the Jayhawks should be enough to cover the spread or win outright.