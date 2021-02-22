Kansas Jayhawks vs Texas Longhorns Prediction & Match Preview - February 23, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The No. 12 Texas Longhorns will look to earn their first-ever regular season-sweep over the No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks in a massive Big 12 showdown on Tuesday night.

Texas won the first meeting this season in blowout fashion 84-59 on January 2nd. It was Bill Self's worst loss as a coach for the Jayhawks.

However, Kansas won't give in as easily this time around. They have won five consecutive games and are coming off an impressive victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Match Details

Fixture: Kansas Jayhawks vs Texas Longhorns - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date and Time: Tuesday, February 23, 9:00 PM ET

Venue: Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas

Texas Longhorns Preview

The Texas Longhorns had two games postponed last week due to the winter storm that left many in the state without water and electricity. They were only able to practice twice before their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

However, the Longhorns still look prepared and ready to play but fall apart late defensively. They lost 84-82, despite getting out to a 19-point lead. The Texas Longhorns were outscored 34-18 in the final 15 minutes of play.

There is growing frustration amongst the Longhorns' roster as they have now dropped five games since being ranked as high as number four in the nation earlier in the season.

Head coach Shaka Smart believes his Texas Longhorns have something to prove during Tuesday night's battle against the Kansas Jayhawks:

It's a watershed moment for our guys to demonstrate what they're about.

Key Player - Andrew Jones

Andrew Jones #1 of the Texas Longhorns

Andrew Jones is the leading scorer for the Texas Longhorns this season, averaging 15.6 points a game. However, the junior guard had one of his worst showings of the season during Saturday's loss. He missed 12 of his 16 shots, including a potential game-winning basket, and gave up a season-high six turnovers.

Jones will need to quickly gain back his confidence in preparation for Tuesday night. He played a large role in their win against the Kansas Jayhawks earlier this season, scoring 14 points and collecting seven rebounds.

Texas Longhorns Predicted Lineup

F Jericho Sims, F Greg Brown, G Andrew Jones, G Matt Coleman III, G Courtney Ramey

Kansas Jayhawks Preview

The Kansas Jayhawks seem to be hitting their stride at just the right time. Since the Jayhawks were left out of the AP Top 25 poll in week 12, they have gone undefeated and are now third in the Big 12 with an 11-5 record in conference play.

That’s 𝟱 straight 💪



Playing some of our best hoops as we head into March...⁰

• 𝗥𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲 🎥 #𝟮𝟯 𝗞𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗮𝘀 𝘃𝘀 #𝟭𝟱 𝗧𝗲𝘅𝗮𝘀 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵 • pic.twitter.com/uCgIJ13lwq — Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) February 21, 2021

The difference for the Jayhawks now, compared to earlier in the season, has been their ability to score collectively as a unit. In their victory on Saturday, all five of the Jayhawks' starters scored in double-digits, and as a team, they assisted on 17 of their 25 made field goals.

Kansas struggled to score in the first outing against the Texas Longhorns. If they continue to score from anywhere on the court come Tuesday night, they will avoid the season sweep.

Key Player - David McCormack

David McCormack #33 of the Kansas Jayhawks l

David McCormack scored a game-high 17 points in the victory over Texas Tech on 70% shootings. The Kansas Jayhawks were able to play through him in the paint, where he was able to score or find an open shooter out on the perimeter.

McCormack can also impact the game defensively. He has great court awareness and positioning, allowing him to challenge shots. He will need to play a key role if the Kansas Jayhawks are to earn a win in their final road game of the regular season.

Kansas Jayhawks' Predicted Lineup

F David McCormack, F Jalen Wilson, G Marcus Garrett, G Ochai Agbaji, G Christian Braun

Kansas vs Texas Match Prediction

Although the Texas Longhorns defeated the Kansas Jayhawks earlier in the season, both teams are currently in a different state of play. The Jayhawks are trending up while the Longhorns are trending down.

For this reason, expect Bill Self and his men to avoid the season sweep and earn their sixth consecutive victory. David McCormack will control the post and allow the Jayhawks to play inside out, resulting in multiple basketballs from the perimeter.

Where to watch Kansas vs Texas

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.

