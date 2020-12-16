Kansas Jayhawks vs Texas Tech Red Raiders Prediction & Match Preview - December 17, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

Match Details

Fixture: Kansas Jayhawks vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Thursday, December 17 at 7PM ET

Venue: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas

The No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks will travel to play the No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders in both teams' first conference game of the year. A victory for either of these two Big 12 powerhouses would make quite the statement to the rest of the conference and all of college basketball. The Jayhawks and Red Raiders have both accumulated 6-1 records thus far, but for now, their focuses will be set becoming 1-0 in conference play. In a very talented Big 12 Conference, every game will matter by the season's end.

Kansas Jayhawks Preview

TCU v Kansas

The defending Big 12 champion Kansas Jayhawks will enter conference play on Thursday with one goal in mind: repeat. Despite defending the Big 12 Title, the Kansas Jayhawks are predicted to finish 2nd in the conference this season. Kansas has received offensive production from unlikely sources this season, with freshman guard Jalen Wilson leading the charge. The Jayhawks will need another solid showing from Wilson, with help from captains Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun in order to be successful against a tough Texas Tech Red Raiders team.

Key Player - Christian Braun

Kansas Jayhawks sophomore guard Christian Braun plays basketball hard. Braun hustles up and down the court, setting the pace on both ends for the Jayhawks. Braun's shooting has been consistent in each of Kansas' first seven games this season, and he is averaging 12 points with 5 rebounds per game. Coach Bill Self and the rest of the Jayhawks should rally around Braun's energy and overpower the Red Raiders' defenders.

Not too sure if this was the right call, but have to give props to Christian Braun for getting back and forcing the ref to make a call. He does all the little things for this Kansas team. pic.twitter.com/vCbtw0fOgM — Aram Cannuscio (@AC__Hoops) December 8, 2020

The Kansas Jayhawks' only loss this season came in their first game, a 102-90 battle with the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs. Since this loss, the Jayhawks have surged for a 6-game win streak, outscoring opponents by a combined 110 points. Kansas will need to bring their "A-game" on the road Thursday against this hungry Texas Tech squad.

Kansas Jayhawks Predicted Lineup

Ochai Agbaji, Marcus Garrett, Christian Braun, Jalen Wilson, David McCormack

_________________________________________________________________

Texas Tech Red Raiders Preview

Grambling State v Texas Tech

The No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders have been rather unpredictable this season. Their 6-1 record can be somewhat deceiving, as their only loss come against their only ranked opponent, the No. 17 Houston Cougars. Five of the Red Raiders' six wins have come against teams with a combined record of 9-20. If Texas Tech wants to win at home on Thursday, they will need their high-powered offense to erupt early and keep pressure throughout.

Juniors Kyler Edwards and Mac McClung have stood out offensively for the Red Raiders this season, averaging 11 and 14 points per game, respectively. Marcus Santos-Silva will lead Texas Tech on defense, as they look to put a stop to this Kansas Jayhawks' winning streak.

Key Player - Mac McClung

High-flying guard Mac McClung will look to light the spark for his Texas Tech Red Raiders on Thursday, and keep his impressive start to the season on track. Despite the Red Raiders finding themselves in a couple of close games already, McClung has kept a composed demeanor on the court, hitting shots when his number is called. With an 83 percent free throw percentage, expect McClung to draw contact from Kansas Jayhawk defenders and do damage from the stripe.

McClung became an internet sensation in high school for his viral dunking videos. Clips of McClung performing an effortless through-the-legs slam exploded across all platforms, and earned the 4-star guard recognition from schools across the country. After playing his first two seasons with the Georgetown Hoyas, McClung transferred to Texas Tech. Now in his first season with the Red Raiders, McClung has started all seven games and leads his team in points per game.

Mac McClung was putting on a show in high school 😳 @McclungMac



(via @overtime) pic.twitter.com/D2afQgiWe2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 13, 2020

Texas Tech Red Raiders Predicted Lineup

Mac McClung, Terrence Shannon Jr., Kyler Edwards, Marcus Santos-Silva, Micah Peavy

_________________________________________________________________

Kansas vs. Texas Tech Prediction

While holding the same overall record heading in to Thurdsay's matchup, I consider one team to be stronger than the other. That team is the Kansas Jayhawks. I predict Christain Braun to have a big night, with Jalen Wilson continuing to impress. McClung and the Red Raiders' offense will not go silent, however. I forsee a close game, with a 73-68 Kansas Jayhawks victory.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Texas Tech

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.