Kentucky Basketball looks to rebound from first SEC loss as they visit Auburn - Prediction & Preview - January 16, 2021

Kentucky basketball is back in action on Saturday as they take on their SEC rival Auburn Tigers for a conference battle. The Kentucky Wildcats had a brutal start to the college basketball season, losing six of their first seven games. The Wildcats were able to make some adjustments, however, winning three of their first four games in SEC play.

Match Details

Fixture: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Auburn Tigers - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, January 16th, 2021, 2 PM ET

Venue: Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama

Kentucky Basketball Preview

State Farm Champions Classic

The Kentucky Wildcats had a dreadful start, but their recovery is a testament to the coaching of NCAA legend John Calipari. Their current 3-1 conference record places Kentucky basketball in 4th place of the SEC, and they will hope to keep momentum against the struggling Tigers. If the Kentucky defenders can find a way to minimize the production of Sharife Cooper, they should have a tremendous advantage in Saturday's matchup. Kentucky basketball has averaged 73 points on offense in their last four games and should out-shoot the Auburn Tigers to secure their fourth SEC victory.

Key Player - Brandon Boston Jr.

The most productive offensive weapon for Kentucky basketball this season has been Brandon Boston Jr. The 6-foot-7 guard has been shooting the ball well this season and averages a team-high 12.1 points per game.

I think it's beneficial to have multiple angles on certain plays because each angle captures something different. The second angle in this clip below is really nice, showing how crazy of a finish this is from Brandon Boston Jr. with his length pic.twitter.com/zOGw9edZQi — Zach Milner (@ZachMilner13) January 11, 2021

Boston Jr. has also been a big factor on the defensive end, recording 15 steals in his first 11 games. If Boston Jr. can neutralize the threat of Sharife Cooper for the Auburn Tigers, it could mean a victory for Kentucky basketball.

Kentucky Wildcats Predicted Lineup

F Olivier Sarr, F Isaiah Jackson, G Davion Mintz, G Devin Askew, G Brandon Boston Jr.

Auburn Tigers Preview

Fort Myers Tip-Off

The Auburn Tigers have been off to a slow start to their 2020-21 season, and have fallen to 12th place in the SEC standings after a 1-4 start to their conference schedule. The Tigers have been struggling to stop offenses this season, allowing 90 or more points four times thus far. Five-star recruit Sharife Cooper recently gained eligibility from the NCAA after a long dispute, and has been lighting up the stat sheet for Auburn since his arrival. The Tigers will need to tighten up their defense against the shooters of Kentucky and continue to create baskets on the offensive end to come away with a win on Saturday.

Key Player - Sharife Cooper

Auburn Tigers star freshman Sharife Cooper has been under NCAA review regarding his eligibility for a majority of this season, but was finally cleared to play on January 5th. In Cooper's two games this season, he has exploded for an average of 27 points and 10.5 assists per game.

Sharife Cooper is keeping his foot on the gas🔥 @CooperSharife



The freshman guard led all scorers with 28 points and dished out 12 assists pic.twitter.com/1Hq7g6QHrk — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) January 14, 2021

The Auburn Tigers fought very hard for Cooper's eligibility, and he is showing exactly why with back-to-back huge games out of the gate. The Tigers will be needing Cooper again when they take on Kentucky basketball on Saturday.

Auburn Tigers Predicted Lineup

F JT Thor, F Jaylin Williams, G Justin Powell, G Allen Flanigan, G Sharife Cooper

Kentucky vs Auburn Prediction

The Auburn Tigers have struggled since opening their SEC schedule, but could have found their missing link in Sharife Cooper. Kentucky basketball has experienced opposite results this year, struggling early but finding their way in conference play. Despite Kentucky suffering a bad loss to the first place Alabama Crimson Tide, I predict they will bounce and take down the Auburn Tigers on the road.

Where to watch Kentucky Basketball vs. Auburn?

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.