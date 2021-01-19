Kentucky basketball in need of strong showing against Georgia Bulldogs - Prediction & Preview - January 20, 2021

Kentucky basketball suffered their second straight SEC loss on Saturday after starting conference play 3-0. They will now travel to play another conference rival, the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Kentucky Wildcats seemed to be turning their season around with a three-game winning streak to start SEC play but have since cooled down. They now find themselves in 5th place in the conference.

Match Details

Fixture: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Georgia Bulldogs - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 20th, 2021, 7 PM ET

Venue: Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia

Kentucky Basketball Preview

The Kentucky Wildcats endured one of their worst starts in program history this year

The Kentucky Wildcats took the SEC by surprise with their 3-0 start in conference play, but this momentum has been halted by back-to-back losses. They had one of their worst starts in program history this year, losing six of their first seven games.

However, Kentucky basketball have put their troubles behind them and now find themselves in the hunt for a conference title. The Wildcats offense will need to have more efficient trips down the court in this match-up against Georgia if they want to avoid a third straight loss to SEC opponents.

Key Player - Brandon Boston Jr

Kentucky basketball has been struggling as a whole, and that includes their leading scorer Brandon Boston Jr. In his last two games, Boston Jr. has averaged a dismal 5 points with a combined 6 turnovers and 6 personal fouls.

The recent cold streak of this Kentucky basketball team cannot last long if they want to make a run late in the season. Brandon Boston Jr. needs to regain his offensive spark and lead his teammates to a much-needed victory.

Calipari on his message to struggling five-star freshman Brandon Boston Jr: "You are getting better. Stay the course."



Says it's been really hard for the kid, who is working hard, because some of his playing habits just won't work in college (and obviously the NBA). — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) January 15, 2021

Kentucky Basketball Predicted Lineup

F Olivier Sarr, F Isaiah Jackson, G Davion Mintz, G Devin Askew, G Brandon Boston Jr.

Georgia Bulldogs Preview

The Georgia Bulldogs still carry an 8-4 overall record into Wednesday's match-up against Kentucky basketball

The Georgia Bulldogs were finally able to earn their first conference victory over Ole Miss after starting their SEC schedule with four straight losses. The Bulldogs still carry an 8-4 overall record into Wednesday's match-up and will be glad to return to their home court with a conference win under their belt.

The Bulldogs' defense was practically non-existent for their first four SEC games but snapped back into shape on Saturday for a 78-74 victory. If the Georgia Bulldogs can contain the struggling shooters of Kentucky basketball on Wednesday, they will have a good chance to earn their second conference win.

Key Player - K.D. Johnson

K.D. Johnson has exploded since his return to the Georgia Bulldogs after battling with eligibility issues with the NCAA for the first ten games of the season. He has played two games thus far, averaging 17.5 points per game with a ridiculous 66% three-point percentage.

The Bulldogs will be hoping for more production out of Johnson as they try to repair the damage done to their conference record. For his instant impact upon arrival, Johnson was recently awarded SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

Georgia Bulldogs Predicted Lineup

G K.D. Johnson, G Sahvir Wheeler, G Justin Kier, F Toumani Camara, F P.J. Horne

Kentucky vs Georgia Prediction

This SEC match-up has all the makings of a great game. Kentucky basketball has been showing signs of brilliance but also great inconsistency. The Kentucky Wildcats are fighting to stay relevant in the SEC standings and will likely bring their best performance on Wednesday.

The Georgia Bulldogs are making adjustments and will be a little more confident after securing a conference victory.

While the Bulldogs looked strong in their last win, I predict Kentucky basketball to outlast Georgia for their fourth SEC win.

Where to watch Kentucky vs Georgia

The game will be broadcast live on the SEC Network.