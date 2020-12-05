Kentucky Wildcats vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Prediction & Match Preview - December 6th, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

Match Details

Fixture: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Sunday, December 6th, 5 PM ET

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

The No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats (1-2) are looking to get their season back on track and avoid a three game losing streak against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-2). With both teams coming off losses in this early season matchup, it will come down to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets' senior leadership against the Kentucky Wildcats' young freshman.

Kentucky Wildcats Preview

The John Calipari-led team has played good defense to start the season. In their previous game, the Kentucky Wildcats held No. 7 Kansas to 29 percent from the field. However, the Wildcats' effective defense has not carried over to offensive production, and John Calipari believes he deserves the blame.

Defensively, rebounding and shot blocking we did enough to win. Offensively, not moving the ball, holding the ball and not creating for a teammate, it’s obvious – and the tape tells the story because film never lies – it’s very clear where I have to take this. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) December 2, 2020

The Wildcats perimeter shooting is a legitimate concern. They are shooting only 9-for-47 to start the season from three-point range. For the Wildcats to beat the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, they will need to find a way to put the ball in the basket.

Key Player - Brandon Boston

Brandon Boston Jr. #3

Brandon Boston Jr. will be the key for the Kentucky Wildcats. The 6-foot-7 freshman is yet to make a three-point shot for Kentucky and has had poor shot selection early in his college career. Kentucky will be counting on Boston to come out of his shooting slump against the Yellow Jackets.

Kentucky Wildcats Predicted Lineup

Brandon Boston Jr., Olivier Sarr, Isaiah Jackson, Devin Askew, Terrence Clarke

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Preview

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are coming off of a four overtime loss to Georgia State. The senior-led squad is looking to use their experience to get past the Kentucky Wildcats. The Georgia Tech seniors have accounted for 74 percent of the Yellow Jackets scoring this season.

Georgia Tech basketball team has been practicing twice a day prepping for Kentucky as Josh Pastner goes full-bore on contact practices. He likened it to preseason. Said he misjudged impact of non-contact practices (done to try to avoid 14-day quarantine). — Ken Sugiura (@ksugiuraajc) December 2, 2020

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will try to get Kentucky in foul trouble early. Georgia Tech is averaging 35 free throws a game, which is the most among Division I teams.

Key Player - Moses Wright

Moses Wright #5

Moses Wright is the most explosive offensive player for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Wright has started the season on a tear, averaging 26 points and 12 rebounds. Wright will need to keep the Wildcats under pressure with his scoring and control the speed of play for the Yellow Jackets to pull off the upset.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Predicted Lineup

Jordan Usher, Moses Wright, Rodney Howard, Michael Devoe, Jose Alvarado

Kentucky vs Georgia Tech Prediction

Kentucky will come out of their offensive slump against the Yellow Jackets. Even if the Wildcats continue to shoot poorly, they have played good enough defense to win games. Look for the Wildcats to be 2-2 after Sunday's game.

Where to watch Kentucky vs Georgia Tech

The game will be broadcasted on ESPN. The game will also be streamed via WatchESPN and fuboTV.