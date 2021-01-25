Kentucky Wildcats vs Alabama Crimson Tide Prediction & Match Preview - January 26, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Kentucky Wildcats will be traveling south to face off against their SEC Conference foes, the No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide, on Tuesday night.

The Crimson Tide defeated the Wildcats in their first matchup earlier this month, 85-65.

The Crimson Tide are currently the hottest team in the country. They are on a nine-game winning streak and have an 8-0 conference record.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats have lost three of their last four games and are 3.5 games out of first place in the SEC.

Match Details

Fixture: Kentucky Wildcats vs Alabama Crimson Tide - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 26th, 2021, 7 PM ET

Venue: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Kentucky Wildcats Preview

John Calipari, the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats, gives instructions to his team.

The Kentucky Wildcats were able to bounce back after losing three consecutive games with a victory over the LSU Tigers on Saturday night, 82-69.

What made the difference for the Wildcats in that outing was their improved decision-making with the ball. The team, who was averaging at least 16 turnovers in each of its last three games, committed just nine against the Tigers.

Here is what head coach, John Calipari, had to say about what his team did to improve their turnover issues:

"Everybody was playing for each other instead of themselves. When you're out there trying to make heroes plays...You're playing for you instead of us. There are going to be turnovers."

If the Kentucky Wildcats can continue to play for each other and take care of the ball, they will have a chance at handing the Alabama Crimson Tide their first SEC loss of the year.

Key Player - Keion Brooks Jr.

Keion Brooks Jr. is the key player for the Kentucky Wildcats. The sophomore forward had a career-high 15 points against the LSU Tigers in his second start of the season. He scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half.

HALFTIME: Kentucky 49, LSU 36



Season-high scoring half for the Cats, who shot 53% FG.



Keion Brooks Jr. with 13 points to lead UK pic.twitter.com/LigvTxNHUN — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) January 23, 2021

One of the issues for the Kentucky Wildcats this season has been their poor shooting. They shoot just 41.9% from the field and 28.2% from three on the year.

Brooks' consistent offensive performances could be what the Wildcats need to make a run in the second half of the season.

Kentucky Wildcats Predicted Lineup

F Olivier Sarr, F Keion Brooks Jr., G Davion Mintz, G Devin Askew, G Brandon Boston Jr.

Alabama Crimson Tide Preview

The Alabama Crimson Tide continue to roll forward this year, defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs, 81-73, to collect their thirteenth win of the year.

The Crimson Tide's current nine game-winning streak is the longest in their program history since the 2002-03 season.

After making an SEC record 23 three-pointers in their game on Tuesday night against the LSU Tigers, the Alabama Crimson Tide continued their hot shooting on Saturday. They converted on 14 of 34 from behind the arc against the Bulldogs.

If the Crimson Tide can continue to knock down three-pointers at such a high rate, they will roll over the Kentucky Wildcats and move to 9-0 in the SEC.

Key Player - John Petty Jr.

John Petty Jr. is the key player for the Alabama Crimson Tide. The senior guard had a matchup advantage against the younger wildcats guards in their latest battle, with 23 points on 60% shooting.

Petty Jr. is the sharpshooter for the Crimson Tide. In the game against LSU earlier in the week, he went 8 of 10 from three. If he was not pulled out of the game earlier, he could have broken the franchise's record for threes in a game with ten, which he set in 2017 and then again in 2019, via Rocco DiSangro.

John Petty Jr. already holds the Alabama single-game record for most three-pointers made, hitting 10 twice.



11/17/17 against Alabama A&M

12/18/19 against Samford



He has 7 at the half tonight against LSU. Crimson Tide leads 60-32. — Rocco DiSangro (@RoccoDiSangro) January 20, 2021

If Petty Jr. can continue to shoot the three-ball at a high percentage, the Alabama Crimson Tide will easily knock off the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday night.

Alabama Crimson Tide Predicted Lineup

F John Petty Jr., F Jaden Shackelford, G Joshua Primo, G Herbert Jones, G Alex Reese

Kentucky vs Alabama Prediction

The Alabama Crimson Tide will defeat their SEC rivals on Tuesday night and stay undefeated in conference play. The Kentucky Wildcats may be coming off a victory, but they lack the offensive efficiency to keep up with the three-point shooting of the Crimson Tide.

Expect John Petty Jr. to convert on at least five three-pointers and dominate his guard matchup once again against the younger Wildcats.

With a win on Tuesday, the Alabama Crimson Tide will be five victories above the SEC's second-place team.

Where to watch Kentucky vs Alabama

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.