Kentucky Wildcats vs Auburn Tigers Prediction & Match Preview - February 11, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Kentucky Wildcats will host Sharife Cooper and the Auburn Tigers for what will be an SEC highlight-filled showdown on Saturday.

Auburn (11-10, 5-7 SEC) has really improved since inserting Sharife Cooper into the line-up on January 9, as the freshman guard led his team to their recent 73-67 win over Vanderbilt.

Meanwhile, the Kentucky Wildcats (5-13, 4-7 SEC) can't seem to catch a break after another heartbreaking 81-80 loss down the stretch against Arkansas.

Match Details

Fixture: Kentucky Wildcats vs Auburn Tigers - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, February 11, 2021, 1 PM ET

Venue: Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats preview

Advertisement

The Kentucky Wildcats fell to Arkansas on Tuesday as the team dropped to an overall 5-13 and 4-7 in SEC standings.

Tough one. Kids fought their tails off. pic.twitter.com/pBYVsa8694 — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 10, 2021

Coach Calipari's team fought hard, as it looked as if the team would pull off the win to snap their 4-game losing streak on Tuesday. However, a foul call near the final seconds of Tuesday's game would eventually dictate the final outcome, as Arkansas stole the win from Kentucky.

The team will need to shake off the loss and prepare to host an Auburn team that is progressing.

Key Player -- Brandon Botson Jr.

ONE-POINT GAME!!!@bboston_ drills a 3.



Arkansas ball with 27 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/FBnHXFLVyN — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 10, 2021

The team's leading scorer came up big for the Kentucky Wildcats game against Arkansas. Despite the team's loss, Botson Jr. scored would score 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting. The former 5-star recruit helped his team stay in the game in the final moments, but it wasn't enough to fend off Arkansas.

Expect Botson Jr. to establish the offense in this contest as he faces Auburn and former AAU teammate Sharife Cooper.

Advertisement

Kentucky Wildcats Predicted lineup

F Isaiah Jackson, F Oliver Sarr, G Devin Askew, G Brandon Botson Jr., G Davion Mintz

Auburn Tigers

Jaylin Williams #23 of the Auburn Tigers saves the ball

Forget the team's recent 3-game skid, the Auburn Tigers are a very dangerous team. Led by guard Sharife Cooper, coach Bruce Pearl's team will make sure his team is ready when they face the Kentucky Wildcats.

Auburn Tigers' back-court and front-court is a major threat when in transition, as Kentucky might have some trouble keeping up with this squad throughout the game. The Tigers are coming off a strong team effort win against Vanderbilt and will be fueled coming into this match.

Auburn Tigers will look to get back on track with back-to-back wins when they travel to Lexington on Saturday.

Key Player -- Sharife Cooper

feel go to get back in the right column ! 🙏🏽🦍 #wareagle https://t.co/6mkJa6jhbU — Sharife Cooper (@CooperSharife) February 10, 2021

Sharife Cooper, the team's leading scorer, scored 19 points to get his team over the hump in the team's last win. The freshman is averaging 20.2 points, 8.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds since being thrown into the lineup 5 weeks ago.

The quick, flashy guard will look to expose the Kentucky Wildcats back-court with his crafty offensive play. Expect Cooper to have a breakout game.

Advertisement

Auburn Tigers Predicted Lineup

F JT Thor, F Jaylin Williams, G Justin Powell, G Allen Flanigan, G Sharife Cooper

Kentucky vs Auburn Preview

Kentucky should be able to pull off the win, despite the Auburn Tigers posing more of a threat. The Kentucky Wildcats play hard, it's just that they fall short down the stretch late in games.

Expect Calipari to really utilize Botson Jr. into this offense and get things going for the Kentucky Wildcats. The team is hungry for a win and will figure out a way to contain Auburn's star point-guard, Cooper.

Where to watch Kentucky vs Auburn

The game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports.