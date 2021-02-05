Kentucky Wildcats vs Tennessee Volunteers Prediction & Match Preview - February 6, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Kentucky Wildcats (5-11, 4-5 SEC) are set to take on the Tennessee Volunteers at home on Saturday night in another highlight anticipated NCAA college basketball match.

No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (12-4, 5-4 SEC) have been on a roll, recently, winning back-to-back games against Mississippi State and the Kansas Jayhawks at home. However, this team was put on halt after suffering a their 52-60 road lost to the Mississippi Rebels on Tuesday.

Flipping to the Kentucky Wildcats side, coach John Calipari's team continues to spiral downward. The team suffered their second straight defeat having lost to Missouri and Alabama by 5 and 11 points respectively in recent days.

Both Tennessee Volunteers and Kentucky Wildcats will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take the court in this SEC matchup .

Match Details

Fixture: Kentucky Wildcats vs Tennessee Volunteers - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, February 6, 2021, 8 PM ET

Venue: Rupp Arena, Reno, Nevada

Tennessee Volunteers Preview

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes

In Tennessee Volunteers defeat to the Mississippi Rebels, it was quite evident the team collapsed offensively in the second half. Coach Rick Barnes' team went 12:27 minutes without a field goal during that horrid second half. Here's what Coach Barnes said after the game:

"We did not protect the ball the way we needed to," Barnes said. "I mean, we had some just horrendous turnovers. And when you add to that we missed some shots I like to think we could make around the rim.

However, Tennessee Volunteers had a great defensive outing. They held the Mississippi Rebels to 39.2 percent shooting from the field.

Even then, Tennessee was too buried in a hole, offensively, to dig themselves out of. The team shot 8-of-26 from the field, leaving very little chance to end up on the winning side.

Tennessee Volunteers will look to shake off the rust and will to regain their offensive form when they travel to Lexington, Kentucky.

Key Player -- Yves Pons

Guard Yves Pons was Tennessee Volunteers leading scorer in their loss to the Mississippi Rebels. The 6"6 senior guard unleashed energy that the away team needed to stay, at least, within striking distance when they had the chance. Pons' versatility on the defensive end was also apparent throughout the game, with the two-way player serving as one of the team's best defenders.

Yves Pons has led us in scoring in each of the last 4 games.



His numbers in that span:

🔸 15.8 ppg

🔸 63.2 FG%

🔸 46.7 3FG% pic.twitter.com/ozFvoKH8Ql — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 4, 2021

We should expect s to produce for this team again against Kentucky on Saturday night. At this moment, he is averaging 9.4 points and 4.8 rebounds for the season.

Tennessee Volunteer's Predicted Lineup

F John Fulkerson, F Yves Pons, G Jaden Springer, G Keon Johnson, G Santiago Vescoti

Kentucky Wildcats Preview

The Kentucky Wildcats just can't get it together, at all. The teams is now 5-11 under coach Caliparie and nothing has improved for this team throughout the season. The team hasn't won a game since their Jan 23 win over LSU, 82-69. But before that game, the team was on a 3-game losing streak. Three games before that losing streak, the team went on 6-game losing streak.

It's one of Calipari's season's that he would want to forget after it's all said and done. The Kentucky Wildcats is ranked 242nd in the nation averaging only 67.6 points per game; the team is also shooting 41.8% from the field, which leaves a lot to be desired.

Hopefully, this team can come out with an upset victory over the nations No. 11 team.

Key Player -- Brandon Botson Jr.

Brandon Botson Jr. is the catalyst for this team. He only came up with 10 points in their last game against Missouri, but expect the team's leading scorer to get things going against Tennessee Volunteers.

The 6"7 guard's is streaky when he can get things going, as the Kentucky Wildcats will need his shooting and floor spacing come Saturday night.

Expect Botson Jr. to have a big game. The Freshman is averging 12.0 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Kentucky Wildcats this season.

Kentucky Wildcats Predicted lineup

F Isaiah Jackson, F Oliver Sarr, G Devin Askew, G Brandon Botson Jr., G Davion Mintz

Wildcats vs Volunteers Prediction

Tennessee Volunteers will carry away this game, easily. The team will be too much for this Kentucky Wildcats team that's still finding answers. Honestly, if Kentucky wants to really compete with this team, it has to come from their defensive end.

But, Tennessee will most likely impose their offensive force on John Calipari's team, and it could even result in a blowout.

Where to watch Wildcats vs Volunteers?

The game between Tennessee Volunteers and Kentucky Wildcats will be telecasted live on ESPN.