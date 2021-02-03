LMU Lions vs Gonzaga Bulldogs Prediction & Match Preview - February 4, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The top-rated Gonzaga Bulldogs return to their home court on Thursday as they host the LMU Lions in a WCC matchup.

The Bulldogs had yet another blowout victory in their last match, staying undefeated on the season. Meanwhile, the Lions sit in 4th place of the WCC going into this matchup, losing two of their last three games.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have the most productive offense in college basketball and are the clear favorites in this conference battle.

Match Details

Fixture: Loyola Marymount Lions vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Thursday, February 4th, 2021, 9 PM ET

Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington

LMU Lions Preview

The LMU Lions' recent game was canceled due to the league's COVID-19 protocols

The LMU Lions have stayed in the middle of the pack since opening conference play, winning three of six against WCC opponents. They won their last matchup against the Portland Pilots before having their most recent scheduled game canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Lions' offense tallied 75 points in their latest victory, the most they have scored since opening conference play.

If the LMU Lions are going to pull off the biggest upset of the season, they will need a stunning performance on both ends of the floor. Even with their best performance, stopping the Gonzaga Bulldogs will not be easy.

Key Player - Eli Scott

Senior guard Eli Scott has done it all for the LMU Lions this season. He is the team leader in points, rebounds and assists per game, averaging a career-high 16.1 points on 45% shooting.

Eli Scott is a bucket.



13 points on 6-for-7 shooting.



Lions lead 38-29 with under 15 minutes to play.#JoinThePride pic.twitter.com/bKNM4zBpjf — LMU Men's Basketball (@lmulionsMBB) March 6, 2020

The 6-foot-6 guard has led the Lions' offense all season, and they will hope that Thursday is no different.

If Eli Scott can put up some big numbers, the LMU Lions could find themselves in a close game with the best team in the NCAA.

LMU Lions Predicted Lineup

F Keli Leaupepe, F Ivan Alipiev, F Kodye Pugh, G Eli Scott, G Jalin Anderson

Gonzaga Bulldogs Preview

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have the most productive offense in college basketball

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have proven to be the top team in college basketball time and time again.

In 17 games, their offense have been outscoring their opponents by an average margin of 24 points. Any team that attempts to dethrone the top-ranked Bulldogs has been denied through pure domination.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs should be feeling very confident in their matchup against the LMU Lions and should cruise to their 18th straight victory.

Key Player - Drew Timme

Gonzaga Bulldogs' big man Drew Timme has been shooting with incredible efficiency lately, averaging 19.2 points over his last five games.

The 6-foot-10 forward is far from a one-dimensional big, using his athleticism to create space and shooting the three ball with confidence.

Drew Timme scores every game off fake DHO drives and rim runs after made baskets. The growth in his versatility has been impressive. pic.twitter.com/VsOduLoizG — Steven Karr (@SKarrG0) December 9, 2020

The sophomore forward is averaging 18.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game this season, shifting from the paint to the perimeter to get his buckets.

If Timme and his Gonzaga teammates can maintain their current level of play, they should have no problem handling LMU on Thursday.

Gonzaga Bulldogs Predicted Lineup

F Corey Kispert, F Drew Timme, F Anton Watson, G Joel Ayayi, G Jalen Suggs

LMU vs Gonzaga Prediction

While the LMU Lions have shown some fight this season, they have struggled against teams with a winning record thus far.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs will outsize LMU on the floor and should outpace their offense with their array of talented scorers.

While every team is destined to have an off night, and an upset is never impossible, the Bulldogs are looking very strong heading into this matchup and should come away with another victory.

Where to watch LMU vs Gonzaga

The game will be broadcast live on the WCC Network.