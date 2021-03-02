Louisville Cardinals vs Virginia Tech Hokies Prediction & Match Preview - March 3, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Louisville Cardinals will hit the road for an ACC matchup with the Virginia Tech Hokies on Wednesday.

The Cardinals have won back-to-back games, putting them in 4th place of the ACC standings. The Hokies, on the other hand, sit just a half-game above the Cardinals in 3rd place and are hoping to widen the margin in their second-to-last game of the college basketball season.

Match Details

Fixture: Louisville Cardinals vs. Virginia Tech Hokies - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021, 7 PM ET

Venue: Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Virginia

Louisville Cardinals Preview

David Johnson #13 of the Louisville Cardinals

The Louisville Cardinals have kept their name in the ACC conversation all season, gathering an impressive 13-5 overall record. They are led by a solid defense that allows just 64 points per game thus far.

Advertisement

The Cardinals took a tough loss in their last match, seeing star forward Malik Williams reinjure his foot after nearly a year off.

With one of their bigs out of the paint, the Louisville Cardinals will need to step up on both ends of the floor for an upset victory on Wednesday.

Key Player - Carlick Jones

Standing just 6'0" tall, Carlick Jones is typically the smallest player on the court. However, his height does not stop him from getting to the basket. He leads the Louisville Cardinals offense with 17.6 points per game.

Louisville guard Carlick Jones, a transfer from Radford, looks like leading candidate for ACC POY — Dick Weiss (@HoopsWeiss) February 28, 2021

The senior guard has been making his case for the ACC Player of the Year award, shooting an impressive 42% from the field thus far. With an upset win on Wednesday, the Louisville Cardinals star could seal his case for best in the ACC.

Louisville Cardinals Predicted Lineup

F Jae'Lyn Withers, F Quinn Slazinski, F Dre Davis, G Carlik Jones, G David Johnson

Virginia Tech Hokies Preview

Advertisement

Justyn Mutts #25 of the Virginia Tech Hokies

The Virginia Tech Hokies will look to even the season series against the Louisville Cardinals with a victory on Wednesday. The Hokies took a heartbreaking two-point road loss in their first meeting with the Cardinals but must win at home to keep their spot in the ACC.

The Virginia Tech Hokies had their biggest victory of the season over the weekend, defeating the Wake Forest Demon Deacons by a whopping 38 points. The Hokies will need to have it all working again on Wednesday to hold off a strong Louisville team.

Key Player - Keve Aluma

As their top offensive producer, Keve Aluma will present the key to victory for the Virginia Tech Hokies. The 6'9" junior has held down the paint all season, leading the Hokies with 15.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

With Aluma holding down the paint, the Virginia Tech Hokies can focus on eliminating the deep threat from Louisville. The Hokies are in need of a win, and Keva Aluma could be their key to victory.

Virginia Tech Hokies Predicted Lineup

Advertisement

F Keve Aluma, F Justyn Mutts, G Nahiem Alleyne, G Jalen Cone, G Wabissa Bede

Louisville vs Virginia Tech Prediction

The Louisville Cardinals will hope for a result that is similar to the one in their first meeting with the Virginia Tech Hokies. A victory would swap their positions in the ACC standings with just one game remaining.

The advantage goes to the Virginia Tech Hokies by a slim margin due to home-court advantage. However, this will shape up to be a close battle.

Where to watch Louisville vs Virginia Tech

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN2.