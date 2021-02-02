LSU Tigers vs Alabama Crimson Tide Prediction & Match Preview - February 3, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The 10th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the LSU Tigers in an SEC showdown on Wednesday.

The Crimson Tide were on one of college basketball's best runs but had their 10-game winning streak snapped by the Oklahoma Sooners in a 5-point loss. They still remain unbeaten against SEC opponents and hold sole possession of first place in the conference standings.

The Tigers, on the other hand, lost their non-conference matchup but sit just behind Alabama in second place. Both teams will be eager to rebuild momentum and should showcase some great offense in this battle.

Match Details

Fixture: LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021, 4 PM ET

Venue: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

LSU Tigers Preview

The LSU Tigers' starting guards combined for 54 of the team's 71 points against Texas Tech

The LSU Tigers are fresh off a tough loss, falling to the Texas Tech Red Raiders by a narrow 5-point margin in their last matchup. The Tigers hung tough with the 10th-ranked Red Raiders but were unable to convert on timely baskets down the stretch.

LSU had a breakout performance from guard Ja'Vonte Smart, who tallied a game-high 29 points on 67% shooting in the loss. This outburst marked a season-high for the junior as he put his talent on full display. The Tigers will hope for similar production and some clutch buckets on Wednesday.

Key Player - Trendon Watford

The LSU Tigers' starting guards combined for 54 of the team's 71 points against Texas Tech, but their forwards were virtually non-existent.

Trendon Watford finished with a mere 4 points on 18% shooting, fouling out after 30 minutes of court time.

Trendon Watford. Grown Man Board.



1H 4:19 | LSU 37, TA&M 29



📺 SECN pic.twitter.com/SZWMqMeH87 — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) January 27, 2021

The sophomore forward is averaging 17.5 points per game but fell ice cold from the field on Saturday. This was certainly an undesirable outcome for Watford and the Tigers, but both will need to come back strong in order to have success against the first-placed Alabama Crimson Tide.

LSU Tigers Predicted Lineup

F Darius Days, F Trendon Watford, G Mwani Wilkinson, G Javonte Smart, G Cameron Thomas

Alabama Crimson Tide Preview

The Alabama Crimson Tide's offense had been their driving force during the 10-game winning streak

The Alabama Crimson Tide had their streak broken in a narrow defeat to Oklahoma over the weekend. They will now return to SEC conference play and set their game plan for the LSU Tigers.

The Crimson Tide's offense had been their driving force during the 10-game winning streak, but they were only able to produce 66 points of offense in the loss.

The Alabama Crimson Tide will hope to return to their winning ways but cannot underestimate the talented LSU Tigers.

Key Player - John Petty Jr.

The Alabama Crimson Tide's leading scorer John Petty Jr. had another off night in his last game, tallying a mere 9 points on 25% shooting with 5 turnovers.

Petty has been leading this Crimson Tide offense but has not been creating baskets with as much efficiency lately.

John Petty Jr. was feeling it last night vs. LSU #RollTide pic.twitter.com/Neny842KsT — Alabama Crimson Tide | BamaInsider.com (@bamainsider) January 20, 2021

John Petty Jr. had a breakout performance in his teams' first meeting with LSU, scoring 24 points on 72% shooting.

The senior guard has displayed tremendous ability and upside, and this cold streak will likely pass soon. The Alabama Crimson Tide will hope that it happens on Wednesday as they host LSU.

Alabama Crimson Tide Predicted Lineup

F John Petty Jr., F Jaden Shackelford, G Joshua Primo, G Herbert Jones, G Alex Reese

LSU vs. Alabama Prediction

Both the Alabama Crimson Tide and the LSU Tigers are in need of a win after falling in their matchups with Big 12 opponents. While neither team dropped in the conference standings, both will be eager to gain ground in the SEC on Wednesday as the tournament gets closer.

In this matchup, the Alabama Crimson Tide have the advantage in the paint, but guard play could truly go either way. We expect a very close game, with Alabama escaping with a victory.

Where to watch LSU vs. Alabama

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN2.