LSU Tigers vs Florida Gators Prediction & Match Preview - January 2, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Florida Gators will look to improve to 2-0 in SEC play against the LSU Tigers on Saturday. The Gator had three games postponed due to COVID-19 related issues and will hope to have a more consistent schedule in the new year.

Match Details

Fixture: LSU Tigers vs Florida Gators- NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, January 2, 2021, 2 PM ET

Venue: O'Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida

Florida Gators Preview

The Florida Gators are coming off a win over Vanderbilt on Wednesday night, 91-72.

The 4-1 Gators' only loss came from their in-state rival, the Florida State Seminoles, in the game where their star player, Keyontae Johnson, was rushed to the hospital after passing out during a timeout.

Not including the Gators' emotional loss, they have averaged 85.8 points a game on 53 percent shooting from the field.

If the Gators can continue their excellent offensive efficiency against the LSU Tigers, they will be 2-0 in the SEC after Saturday's game.

Key Player - Tre Mann

Utah State v Florida

Tre Mann is the key player for the Florida Gators. The sophomore guard can do it all for the Gators. He leads the team in rebounds, assists, and now points due to Keyontae Johnson being out.

If Mann can facilitate the offense and get open looks for his teammates, the Gators will be favored against the LSU Tigers.

Flordia Gators Predicted Lineup

F Anthony Duruji, F Colin Castleton, G Noah Locke, G Scottie Lewis, G Tre Mann

LSU Tigers Preview

The LSU Tigers are 6-1 on the year and went undefeated in December, with their last win coming against the Texas A&M Aggies.

Catch the highlights & recap from Tuesday's 77-54 victory over Texas A&M in the SEC opener!



🔗 https://t.co/ZZcEgwtlmZ | #BootUp pic.twitter.com/lzj9bI2GFy — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) December 30, 2020

The Tigers have held their opponents to 66 points or less this season four times. If LSU can continue their same defensive discipline against the explosive Florida Gators offense, they will come away victorious in their SEC road first game.

Key Player - Cameron Thomas

LSU v Michigan State

Cameron Thomas is the key player for the LSU Tigers. The freshman guard is leading all Division I freshmen with five 20-point games. Thomas is leading the team with 24.1 points and put up a career-high 34 against the Aggies.

If Thomas can be the best player on the court, then the Florida Gators could be in for a long night.

LSU Tigers Predicted Lineup

F Darius Days, F Trendon Watford, F Mwani Wilkinson, G Cameron Thomas, G Eric Gaines

LSU vs Florida Prediction

The Florida Gators will come out on top in the offense vs. defense battle against the LSU Tigers. The Gators are too efficient from the field, and their ability to score from any position will cause problems for the Tigers.

Where to watch LSU vs Florida

The game will be broadcast live on CBS.

