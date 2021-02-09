Marquette Golden Eagles vs Villanova Wildcats Prediction & Match Preview - February 10, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The 5th-ranked Villanova Wildcats dropped two spots in the college basketball rankings after suffering their first conference loss of the season. They will now host the Marquette Golden Eagles on Wednesday night for a Big East battle.

The Wildcats had their most recent matchup with DePaul postponed due to COVID precautions, marking their 11th game to have been canceled or postponed this season.

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles sit in 7th place on the Big East standings and will be looking to pull off a massive upset.

Match Details

Fixture: Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Villanova Wildcats - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 10th, 2021, 9 PM ET

Venue: William B. Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, Pennsylvania

Marquette Golden Eagles Preview

The Marquette Golden Eagles have lost 8 of their last 12 games

After a strong 5-2 start to the season, the Marquette Golden Eagles have run into some trouble and lost 8 of their last 12 games.

The Golden Eagles have lost four of their last five games and have struggled to create offense. During this span, they have averaged a mere 67 points per game. On the bright side, each of these games have been close, thanks to their quality defensive possessions.

The Marquette Golden Eagles will hope to continue their impressive defensive performance against a strong Villanova Wildcats team on Wednesday night.

Key Player - Dawson Garcia

Freshman Dawson Garcia could be the key to victory for the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The 6'11" forward is averaging a team-high 6.7 rebounds per game and has scored 20 points in four different games this season.

Dawson Garcia will provide an intriguing matchup for Jermaine Samuels and the talented Villanova Wildcats' frontcourt.

If Marquette's offense can rally behind Garcia and create offense, they could compete for an upset win on Wednesday.

Marquette Golden Eagles Predicted Lineup

F Theo John, F Jamal Cain, F Dawson Garcia, G Koby McEwen, G D.J. Carton

Villanova Wildcats Preview

The Villanova Wildcats have one of the best offenses in the NCAA

Although the Villanova Wildcats fell in the rankings, their offense is still one of the most talented groups in the NCAA.

Wildcats' head coach Jay Wright rallied his team to earn a hard-fought 10-point victory over the Georgetown Hoyas in their last matchup.

Seniors in the rotation always get better in Jay Wright's system at Nova. — Dick Weiss (@HoopsWeiss) February 7, 2021

With their last game being postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the Villanova Wildcats still hold sole possession of 1st place in the Big East with a 7-1 conference record.

The Wildcats are heavy favorites heading into this matchup with the scuffling Golden Eagles.

Key Player - Jermaine Samuels

After an offensive explosion against Georgetown, Jermaine Samuels will hope for another solid performance to lift his team over Marquette on Wednesday.

The 6'7" senior dropped a game-high 32 points in his last game, also marking a career-best for points in a game.

When the Golden Eagles come to town, Jermaine Samuels will be assigned Dawson Garcia for a matchup that could make the difference in the game.

The Villanova Wildcats cannot afford another upset loss, and their senior leadership should lead them to victory.

Villanova Wildcats Predicted Lineup

F Jermaine Samuels, F Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, G Caleb Daniels, G Colin Gillespie, G Justin Moore

Marquette vs Villanova Prediction

Despite their recent loss, the Villanova Wildcats are still the favorites to win the Big East conference and make a deep postseason run. However, the Marquette Golden Eagles would love to play spoiler and improve to a 10-10 record this season.

Offensively, the Wildcats seem to provide a more well-rounded attack in this matchup. I expect the Golden Eagles to put up a great fight, but for Villanova to escape with a much-needed win.

Where to watch Marquette vs Villanova

The game will be broadcast live on the Big East Network.