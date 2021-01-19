Maryland Terrapins vs Michigan Wolverines Prediction & Match Preview - January 19, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Michigan Wolverines will be back in action on Tuesday night against the Maryland Terrapins after suffering their first loss of the season to the Minnesota Golden Gophers over the weekend.

The Wolverines are likely to bounce back against Terrapins, as they have beaten their in-conference rival in four of their last five matchups.

The Michigan Wolverines made no movement in this week's AP Top-25 Poll. The committee believed the Wolverines showed enough excellence in their win over the Badgers during the week and thus did not hold the Minnesota loss against them.

Match Details

Fixture: Maryland Terrapins vs Michigan Wolverines - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 19, 2021, 7 PM ET

Venue: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Michigan Wolverines preview

Advertisement

The Michigan Wolverines were likely to taper off at some point in the season after starting the year 11-0.

That happened on Saturday night, as the Wolverines, who are the best shooting team in the Big Ten, went just 39.3% from the field and lost to the Minnesota Golden Gophers 75-57.

Michigan basketball loses first game in sloppy, mistake-filled blowout at Minnesota, 75-57 https://t.co/98E62Tiuqv — Detroit Free Press (@freep) January 16, 2021

On top of the Wolverines' worst shooting performance of the season, they also gave up season-high 20 turnovers.

Here is what Michigan head coach, Juwan Howard had to say about his team's first loss:

"This loss right here is a loss that we're going to learn from."

The Michigan Wolverines will need to learn quickly in order to bounce back against the Maryland Terrapins to stay on top in the Big Ten.

Key Player - Hunter Dickinson

Advertisement

Hunter Dickinson #1 of the Michigan Wolverines

Hunter Dickson is the key player for the Michigan Wolverines. The freshman center suffered one of the worst games of his early college career in the last match, scoring just nine points, and attempted a season-low five field goals.

If the Michigan Wolverines are to bounce back against the Maryland Terrapins, Dickinson will need to be more aggressive from the floor and shot a minimum of ten field goals.

Michigan Wolverines Predicted Lineup

F Isaiah Livers, C Hunter Dickinson G Mike Smith, G Eli Brooks, G Franz Wagner

Maryland Terrapins Preview

The Maryland Terrapins are coming off a victory over the Wingate Bulldogs in a game in which they scored a season-high 100 points.

After brief hiccup, Maryland men’s basketball imposes will in 100-58 win against Division II Wingate https://t.co/srM3jvZti6 — Baltimore Sun Sports (@BaltSunSports) January 15, 2021

Maryland shot a season-high 60.4% from the field and converted on 12 three-pointers against Wingate.

If the Maryland Terrapins can maintain shooting form against a more competitive opponent in the Michigan Wolverines, they will continue to gain ground in the Big Ten and move to 3-5 in conference play.

Key Player - Aaron Wiggins

Advertisement

Michigan v Maryland

Aaron Wiggins is the best player for the Maryland Terrapins. The junior guard had 21 points against the Bulldogs in his previous outing and converted four three-pointers.

If Wiggins can be the best player on the court against the Michigan Wolverines, he will give his team a chance at an upset.

Maryland Terrapins Predicted Lineup

F Galin Smith, F Donta Scott, G Darryl Morsell, G Aaron Wiggins, G Hakim Hart

Maryland vs Michigan Prediction

The Michigan Wolverines will bounce back on Tuesday night and defeat the Maryland Terrapins in blowout fashion.

The Wolverines had a hiccup ruining their perfect season, but expect them to be back to their suffocating defense and high percentage shooting against the Terrapins.

Look for the freshman Hunter Dickinson to have a statement performance after struggling in his last outing.

Where to watch Maryland vs Michigan

The game will be broadcast live on Fox Sports One.