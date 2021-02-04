Maryland Terrapins vs Penn State Nittany Lions Prediction & Match Preview - February 5, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Penn State Nittany Lions will host their Big Ten rivals, the Maryland Terrapins, in a conference showdown on Thursday.

The Nittany Lions have earned impressive victories over Wisconsin and Rutgers recently but still sit near the bottom of the Big Ten standings.

Meanwhile, the Maryland Terrapins are coming off a clutch victory over the No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers, improving to 10-8 overall on the college season.

Match Details

Fixture: Maryland Terrapins vs. Penn State Nittany Lions - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Friday, February 5th, 2021, 7 PM ET

Venue: Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania

Maryland Terrapins Preview

The Maryland Terrapins have a 10-8 overall record this college season

Advertisement

The Maryland Terrapins have shown flashes of brilliance this season but have been unable to string together enough wins to stay in the hunt. The Big Ten conference is stacked with talented teams, currently boasting six teams ranked in the top 25.

The Terrapins have taken down three ranked opponents this season, with their most recent coming on February 2nd against Purdue. They have a talented roster and should be very evenly-matched with this Penn State Nittany Lions squad.

Key Player - Aaron Wiggins

The Maryland Terrapins' leading scorer in their upset over Purdue was junior Aaron Wiggins. Finishing with a team-high 18 points and 11 boards, the skillful guard displayed his full arsenal for a victory.

Darryl called him the microwave.@Aaron_Wiggins_ brought that 🔥 last night. pic.twitter.com/LFi2ZpxwCV — Maryland Basketball 🐢 (@TerrapinHoops) February 3, 2021

The 6'6" guard is averaging 12.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game but has dropped 18 points in each of his last two games.

Now setting their sights on the Penn State Nittany Lions, the Terrapins will hope for another strong outing from Aaron Wiggins on Friday.

Maryland Terrapins Predicted Lineup

Advertisement

F Donta Scott, G Eric Ayala, F Hakim Hart, G Darryl Morsell, G Aaron Wiggins

Penn State Nittany Lions Preview

Despite their recent wins, the Penn State Nittany Lions still sit near the bottom of the Big Ten standings

The Penn State Nittany Lions have had their ups and downs but continue to be a threat any time they step on the court.

After taking one of two games from the 19th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers in a mini-series, the Nittany Lions will be hoping to build on their success and contend for a playoff spot.

While the Penn State Nittany Lions have struggled against conference opponents thus far, this matchup with Maryland should be a nice break from playing ranked teams. The Nittany Lions' offense has shown the ability to keep pace with top-rated offenses, but their defense will be the key factor on Friday.

Key Player - Myreon Jones

Myreon Jones could be the difference-maker for the Penn State Nittany Lions on Friday, both with his offensive output and defensive prowess.

Through 14 games, Jones is averaging a team-high 15.6 points per game while recording 20 steals and one block on the defensive end.

Advertisement

Myreon Jones makes it a 10-0 run and the Nittany Lions lead 49-46! pic.twitter.com/LV0Pum17hX — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) January 28, 2021

The junior guard has displayed his talent against some of the top teams in the NCAA, leading the Nittany Lions' offense all year long.

The Penn State Nittany Lions will once again turn to Jones for a big night on both ends on Friday.

Penn State Nittany Lions Predicted Lineup

G Izaiah Brockington, G Myreon Jones, G Jamari Wheeler, F John Harrar, F Seth Lundy

Maryland vs Penn State Prediction

This matchup is about as even as it gets, with two teams fighting to stay relevant in a competitive Big Ten conference.

The Maryland Terrapins have shown spurts of greatness, but so have the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The advantage, however, goes to the Penn State Nittany Lions for their recent victory over a strong Wisconsin team. Having said that, this game could truly come down to the last shot.

Where to watch Maryland vs Penn State

The game will be broadcast live on Fox Sports One.