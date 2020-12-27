Maryland Terrapins vs Wisconsin Badgers Prediction & Match Preview - December 28, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Maryland Terrapins will be on the road for a Big 10 conference match-up against the red-hot No. 9 Wisconsin Badgers on Monday.

The Terrapins have lost their first two conference games, while the Badgers sit a half-game off the Big 10 lead with a 2-0 conference record.

Wisconsin broke into the top 10 of the NCAA Men's Basketball rankings this week.

Match Details

Fixture: Maryland Terrapins vs. Wisconsin Badgers - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Monday, December 28, 2020, 7PM ET

Venue: Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin

Maryland Terrapins Preview

Rutgers v Maryland

Advertisement

The Maryland Terrapins, entering Monday's game with a 5-3 overall record, will have their hands full with the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Terrapins have shown signs of brilliance on offense and started the season off to a 4-0 start but unfortunately, Big 10 teams such as Maryland have a very tough strength of schedule.

The Terrapins have since lost three of their last four games. They will need to out-hustle and out-defend the Badgers if they want to avoid an 0-3 start in Big 10 play.

Key Player - Eric Ayala

Junior guard Eric Ayala has been the most consistent threat on the offensive end for the Maryland Terrapins this year.

Ayala averages 14.4 points and nearly 3 assists per game, shooting 49% from the field.

The Pride of Wilmington. @EA_Glo was one off his career high and had a perfect shooting day. pic.twitter.com/Ypvo5laiqJ — Maryland Basketball 🐢 (@TerrapinHoops) November 26, 2020

Advertisement

Ayala has been the Terrapins' spark on offense and will need a career night along with some help from his teammates in order to stop the surging Wisconsin Badgers.

Maryland Terrapins Predicted Lineup

Donta Scott, Eric Ayala, Hakim Hart, Darryl Morsell, Aaron Wiggins

Wisconsin Badgers Preview

Wisconsin v Michigan State

The Wisconsin Badgers have looked virtually unstoppable recently and could have a very big night on Monday against the Maryland Terrapins.

Currently tied for first place in the Big 10 conference, the Badgers have won each of their last five games.

Wisconsin improved to 8-1 overall on the year, with their last victory being over the Michigan State Spartans, and will look to improve to 3-0 in conference play on Monday.

Key Player - D'Mitrik Trice

D'Mitrik Trice is coming off of his best performance of the year, a 29-point offensive explosion in the Wisconsin Badgers' huge victory over their conference rivals Michigan State Spartans.

Trice will have his number called again on Monday to help move his team closer to a Big 10 title.

💪😤 @DMitrikTrice0 was a man on a mission today for @BadgerMBB pic.twitter.com/W4zFjd4v4a — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 25, 2020

Advertisement

This season, Trice is averaging 13 points per game and carries a very solid 41.5% three-point field goal percentage.

If Trice can put together a performance on Monday that is even remotely close to his last game, the Badgers should be well on their way to another Big 10 victory.

Wisconsin Badgers Predicted Lineup

Micah Potter, Nate Reuvers, Aleem Ford, Brad Davison, D'Mitrik Trice

Maryland vs. Wisconsin Prediction

While the Maryland Terrapins have proven to be a solid team, they are just no match for the powerful offense of the Wisconsin Badgers.

I predict the Badgers to have a big game, get to the basket often, and easily handle the Terrapins.

Where to watch Maryland vs. Wisconsin

The game will be broadcast live on the B1G network.