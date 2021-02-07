Miami Hurricanes vs North Carolina Tar Heels Prediction & Match Preview - February 8, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The North Carolina Tar Heels return to their home court after a 3-game road trip to take on the Miami Hurricanes. This ACC matchup could pull the Tar Heels to within 3 games of the conference-leading Virginia Cavaliers. The Hurricanes have struggles against ACC opponents, carrying a 3-10 conference receord into Monday's matchup.

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Hurricanes vs. North Carolina Tar Heels - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Monday, February 8th, 2021, 7 PM ET

Venue: Dean Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Miami Hurricanes Preview

ACC Basketball Tournament - First Round

The Miami Hurricanes nearly upset the No. 16 Virginia Tech Hokies in their last matchup, taking them to overtime but falling just short in a 4-point loss. With the defeat, the Hurricanes have now lost five of their last six games and sits in 13th place of the ACC conference.

Miami's offense is headed by the production of Isaiah Wong, who is averaging just over 17 points and 5 boards per game. The Hurricanes have been unable to find their groove, but a win over the North Carolina Tar Heels would be a step in the right direction.

Key Player - Chris Lykes

Miami Hurricanes' spark plug Chris Lykes is likely to return after missing all but two games this season to an ankle injury. Lykes is the captain of the Miami Hurricanes, now in his senior season and hoping to make an immediate impact.

Harlond Beverly: "It's Chris Lykes. You all know who he is. We're excited to have him back. That's our point guard. That's our leader." — Josh White (@_JoshRWhite) February 5, 2021

After averaging 15.5 points in his only two games this season, Chris Lykes will hope to help the Miami Hurricanes with their recent struggles from 3-point range. The 5'7" point guard brings a huge energy to the court, and could be the difference-maker against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday.

Miami Hurricanes Predicted Lineup

F Anthony Walker, C Nysier Brooks, G Isaiah Wong, G Elijah Olaniyi, G Chris Lykes

North Carolina Tar Heels Preview

Notre Dame v North Carolina

The North Carolina Tar Heels are fresh off a huge win against their bitter rival Duke Blue Devils in their last matchup. The Tar Heels won an offensive battle in which they shot 67% as a team from three and tallied 91 points for a 4-point victory.

Any time the North Carolina Tar Heels can beat their rivals at Duke is a good day on Chapel Hill, and the Heels should have lots of momentum heading into this matchup with Miami. The offense of North Carolina marked their season high in scoring against Duke and will need more production from their shooters on Monday.

Key Player - Armando Bacot

North Carolina Tar Heels' star forward Armando Bacot will have his number called on many occasions against Miami. The 6'10" sophomore had a fantastic game on both ends of the floor in the victory over duke, finishing with 16 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals.

After posting 16 points and six rebounds tonight, Armando Bacot is averaging 13.7 points and 8.3 rebounds across three career games against Duke. — Pat James (@patjames24) February 7, 2021

The talented forward is leading his North Carolina teammates in scoring, averaging 11.9 points per game on an incredible 65% shooting. The North Carolina Tar Heels will need more of this big production out of their star sophomore to secure another ACC victory over the Miami Hurricanes.

North Carolina Tar Heels Predicted Lineup

F Garrison Brooks, F Armando Bacot, G Leaky Black, G Caleb Love, G Kerwin Walton

Miami vs. North Carolina Prediction

The North Carolina Tar Heels will have the momentum advantage when they host the Miami Hurricanes on Monday. The Tar Heels have a 7-4 conference record and can secure their 12th overall win of the season with another strong offensive performance. Miami had a recent win over Duke as well, but will need to stop the North Carolina offense if they're going to compete.

Where to watch Miami vs. North Carolina

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN