Miami Hurricanes vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish Prediction & Match Preview - February 14, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Miami Hurricanes (7-11, 3-10) will face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-10, 5-7) for an ACC matchup on Sunday.

Notre Dame head into the match following their 93-89 win against Coach K's Duke Blue Devils; it was the team's 2nd win against Duke in Notre Dame history.

Meanwhile, the Miami Hurricanes come into Sunday's game after their recent 80-76 loss to Virginia Tech. The team has lost 5 of 6 and will need to return to winning ways when they face Notre Dame.

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Hurricanes vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date and Time: Friday, February 14, 6 PM ET

Venue: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, IN

Miami Hurricanes Preview

Always going to be there for our brothers no matter what. pic.twitter.com/nqKWkkyeoh — Canes Hoops (@CanesHoops) February 6, 2021

The Miami Hurricanes will need to come up with a win after their frustrating loss to Virginia Tech. Jim Larrañaga's team are placed rock bottom of the ACC standings, sitting at No. 14. The team has an overall record of 7-11, with a 3-10 record against conference teams.

A win against Notre Dame will be much-needed on Sunday to alleviate the rough season the program is having. The team started the season by winning 3 straight until losing to Florida Gulf Coast. After that loss, the Miami Hurricanes' campaign went downhill from there.

The Miami Hurricanes must find the answers quickly and will look to avoid another losing streak when they suit up against coach Brian Kelly's team.

Key Player - Isaiah Wong

He's got the largest PPG increase in the league, he's made clutch bucket after clutch bucket...



There's no doubt in our mind Zay Wong deserves the @accmbb Most Improved Player award. pic.twitter.com/Q97qddIUb5 — Canes Hoops (@CanesHoops) February 12, 2021

The guard from Piscataway, N.J., served as the Miami Hurricanes' main contributor in the loss to Virginia Tech. The freshman put up 19 points, 8 rebounds, and shot 42.9% from three.

Wong is averaging 17.4 points and 5.5 rebounds and has shown major improvement since last year. The sophomore averaged only 7.7 points and 3.0 rebounds for the Miami Hurricanes last season, and averaged even fewer minutes than this season. He's averaging 36 minutes on the floor compared to the 21.2 minutes coach Larrañaga had him on the floor last year.

Notre Dame Preview

Eric Hunter Jr. #2 of the Purdue Boilermakers shoots into the block from

Notre Dame is looking for a two-game win streak against the Miami Hurricanes. The team sits at No. 11 in ACC standings with a conference record of 5-7.

Expect the team to utilize their shooters on the floor and come out hot in the first half just like they did when they played Duke. The team shot 55% from the floor, made 11 of 25 from behind the arc, and went 18-of-20 as a team from the foul line on Tuesday against Duke.

Key Player - Cormac Oryan

He's not the team's leading scorer, but he sure is a major factor for this team when needed. The junior guard from New York scored a career-high 28 points on a night when no one else could get things going for Notre Dame; he also shot 62% from the field.

Watch out for Oryan when he faces the Miami Hurricanes on Sunday.

Miami vs Notre Dame Prediction

The Miami Hurricanes will not last against Notre Dame. The game might get out of hand and it could get ugly real quick. Coach Larrañaga will need to utilize a game plan that will contain Notre Dame's leading scorer and forward Nate Laszewski.

Notre Dame is going to up the tempo on this team, looking to exploit their defense with every chance they get. But in the end, expect Notre Dame to come out with the win.

Where to watch Notre Dame vs Miami?

The game will be broadcast on ACC Network.