Michigan State Spartans vs Minnesota Golden Gophers Prediction & Match Preview - December 28, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Michigan State Spartans will look to bounce back against the Minnesota Golden Gophers after losing to the Wisconsin Badgers on Christmas day.

The Golden Gophers are a team that no one is looking to face at the moment as they are coming off an impressive win against a top Iowa Hawkeyes side.

Match Details

Fixture: Michigan State Spartans vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Monday, December 28th, 2020, 8 PM ET

Venue: Williams Arena, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Michigan State Spartans Preview

The Michigan State Spartans are in need of a win after losing back-to-back games against the Northwestern Wildcats and the Wisconsin Badgers.

This is the first time the Spartans have been 0-2 in the Big Ten since the 2006-07 season, via Evan Flood,

This has been a great college basketball game. #Badgers trying to put away a desperate Michigan State team that hasn't been 0-2 in Big Ten play since 2006-07. — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) December 25, 2020

For a team that prides itself on discipline and efficiency, their biggest problem at the moment is turnovers. In the previous game, Michigan State committed 14 costly turnovers.

For Michigan State to get back on track and try to earn their first win of Big Ten play against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, they will need to take better care of the ball.

Key Player - Rocket Watts

2019 Maui Invitational - Virginia Tech v Michigan State

The key player for the Michigan State Spartans is Rocket Watts. The electric point guard went 2-9 from the field and scored just five points in the loss against the Badgers, which was the lowest amongst all starters.

Watts will need to regroup and get back to the level of play he is capable of to ensure the Spartans a chance at beating the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Michigan State Spartans Predicted Lineup

Thomas Kithier, Aaron Henry, Joey Hauser, Joshua Langford, Rocket Watts

Minnesota Golden Gophers Preview

The 8-1 Minnesota Golden Gophers proved they were legitimate on Christmas day with their overtime victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

And to all a good night!#Gophers complete the upset of No. 4 Iowa! pic.twitter.com/MckFZJkzH1 — Minnesota Men's Basketball (@GopherMBB) December 26, 2020

The Golden Gophers were impressive in their game against the Hawkeyes, making 17 three-pointers, one short of a program record (18).

For Minnesota to defeat two back-to-back ranked teams, they will need to continue their hot shooting.

Key Player - Marcus Carr

Minnesota v Michigan State

Marcus Carr is the key player for the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The junior guard scored 30 points and converted six three-pointers on 46% shooting from behind the arc.

For the Golden Gophers to beat Michigan Stae and go to 2-1 in the Big Ten, Carr will need to continue to be the number one offense option.

Minnesota Golden Gophers Predicted Lineup

Gabe Kalscheur, Both Gach, Brandon Johnson, Marcus Carr, Liam Robbins

Michigan State vs. Minnesota Prediction

The two teams have opposite trends at the moment. The Minnesota Golden Gophers are rolling, and the Michigan State Spartans are struggling.

Look for Richard Pitino and his Golden Gophers to take down the Spartans on Monday night.

Where to watch Michigan State vs. Minnesota

The game will be broadcasted live on the B1G network.