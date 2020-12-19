Match Details

Fixture: Michigan State Spartans vs. Northwestern Wildcats - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Sunday, December 20th, 2020, 7 PM ET

Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois

The No. 4 Michigan State Spartans will take on the Northwestern Wildcats in a Big Ten match-up on Sunday night. Both teams came off convincing wins and will be looking to start their Big Ten season opener on the right path.

Michigan State Spartans Preview

The Michigan State Spartans put up 109 points in their previous game, a score more commonly seen in an NBA game rather than college.

The Spartans looked balanced on offense, where eight of their players scored nine points or more.

Despite the impressive scoring that Michigan State put on, they showed some concerning defensive flaws vs. the Oakland Grizzlies last Sunday. The Spartans gave up 18 totals three-pointers on 52.9% from the Grizzles.

Two-time national champion coach Tom Izzo and his side will have to tighten up their perimeter defense against a tougher competitor, the Northwestern Wildcats, on Sunday night.

Key Player - Joshua Langford

Joshua Langford will be the key player for the Michigan State Spartans against the Northwestern Wildcats. The senior guard is back after missing all of last season and most of the 2018-2019 season due to foot surgery.

The co-captain is the oldest player on the team and will help the younger Spartans stay disciplined and defensively engaged to earn their Big Ten Opener.

Michigan State Spartans Predicted Lineup

Thomas Kithier, Gabe Brown, Joey Hauser, Joshua Langford, Rocket Watts

Northwestern Wildcats Preview

One thing we know about the Northwestern Wildcats this year is that they know how to run up the scoreboard.

The Big Ten side has averaged 101 points in their three wins and have outscored their opponents by 147 points.

Against the Michigan State Spartans, the Wildcats may not find it as easy to put up points. The Spartans will be the first ranked team that Northwestern will play all season, and their one loss came to the only team they have played with a winning record.

The Northwestern Wildcats will need to play at a quicker pace, compared to what they can get away with against lesser competition, to earn a Big Ten win against Michigan State.

Key Player - Miller Kopp

Miller Kopp will be the key for the Northwestern Wildcats to upset the Michigan State Spartans. Kopp is averaging 16.3 points per game and is shooting 53% from behind the arc.

The junior guard will need to catch fire from behind the arc in order to knock off one of the best teams in the country.

Northwestern Wildcats Predicted Lineup

Miller Kopp, Pete Nance, Robbie Beran, Chase Audige, Boo Buie

Michigan State vs. Northwestern Prediction

The Michigan State Spartans will defeat the Northwestern Wildcats in their Big Ten Opener. The Spartans are too talented for the Wildcats and will likely continue their unbeaten streak this season.

How to watch Michigan State vs. Northwestern

The game will be broadcasted live on the Big Ten Network.