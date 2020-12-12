Michigan State Spartans vs Oakland Golden Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview - December 13th, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

Match Details

Fixture: Michigan State Spartans vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Sunday, December 13th, 12 PM ET

Venue: Jack Breslin Student Events Center, East Lansing, Michigan

The No. 4 Michigan State Spartans will take on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Sunday afternoon. The Spartans will look to get back onto the court after a full week off due to their game against the No. 18 Virginia Cavaliers being postponed due to COVID-19 related issues. The Big Ten front runners will need to stay focused to avoid an upset in a trap game against the winless Golden Grizzlies.

Michigan State Spartans Preview

The Michigan State Spartans are a prestigious program and are no stranger to being highly ranked. Still, they have surprised people with their excellent performance this year, even with their impressive résumé. The undefeated Tom Izzo-led side have grabbed the No 1. seed in ESPN's Bracketology projections this week.

The three-time defending Big Ten champions have three NBA prospects on their roster in Aaron Henry (SG), Rocket Watts (PG) and Joey Hauser (PF). The three prospects will look to continue to raise their draft stock against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

Key Player - Rocket Watts

Western Michigan v Michigan State

Rocket Watts has been a great spark for the Michigan State Spartans. He was able to replace Cassius Winston, who is now a member of the Washington Wizards, and control the Spartans' pace. Rocket is an excellent scorer for the Big Ten Champs, and he is also becoming better in his playmaking abilities. If the sophomore can continue to develop his passing abilities, then the already good Spartans will go up another level.

Michigan State Spartans Predicted Lineup

Thomas Kithier, Gabe Brown, Joey Hauser, Joshua Langford, Rocket Watts

Oakland Golden Grizzlies Preview

The Oakland Golden Grizzlies are trying to keep their head above water at 0-6. The Golden Grizzlies will attempt to knock the Spartans off their game with their zone defense. Oakland is currently in the top-25 for steals, averaging 10 per game, and will hope to continue their active hands against a top-ranked program.

The Oakland Golden Grizzlies were the first school to offer Rocket Watts a college scholarship and will be hoping that he takes it easy on them come Sunday afternoon.

Key Player - Jalen Moore

Western Michigan v Michigan State

Jalen Moore is the Oakland Golden Grizzlies top-scorer, averaging 14.8 points a game. The junior guard will need to take his play up a notch to give his team even a half chance against the Michigan State Spartans on Sunday.

Oakland Golden Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

Daniel Oladapo, Micah Parrish, Trey Townsend, Rashad Williams, Jalen Moore

Michigan State vs. Oakland Prediction

The Michigan State Spartans will handle their business against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies. Expect a blowout win and for Rocket Watts to have his way against Oakland's zone.

How to watch Michigan State vs. Oakland

The game will be broadcasted on the Big Ten Network. The game will also be able to stream on fuboTV and Fox Sports Live.