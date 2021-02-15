Michigan State Spartans vs Purdue Boilermakers Prediction & Match Preview - February 16, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

Coach Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans (10-8, 4-8 Big 10) will face Purdue Boilermakers (13-8, 8-6 Big 10) on Monday. Both teams are coming into this match following losses and will need to set things straight going in the Big 10 Matchup.

The Purdue Boilermakers will enter the match on the back of a tough loss to Minnesota on the road. Meanwhile, Michigan State will look to redeem themselves after a horrid 88-58 loss to No. 15 Iowa.

Match Details

Fixture: Purdue Boilermakers vs. Michigan State Spartans - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date and Time: Monday, February 16, 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Mackey Arena - West Lafayette, Indiana

Purdue Boilermakers Preview

Purdue Trevion Williams dunks the ball during the first half against Michigan.

The game against Minnesota was in Purdue's hands, but a change in sequence took place in the final stretches that would ultimately switch the momentum and result of the game.

The loss puts the team at No. 5 in the Big 10 standings, with Purdue having an 8-6 record in the conference. The Purdue Boilermakers also carry an overall 13-8 record for the season.

Despite the loss, the team showed great defensive effort throughout the first half and the opening minutes of the second. Purdue contained Minnesota's leading scorer Marcus Carr - a Wooden Award top 25 candidate - as they kept him in check during the first 40 minutes. But the Purdue Boilermakers collapsed down the stretch and Minnesota's offense exploited that.

Michigan State Preview

Iowa v Michigan State

Michigan State has had a rough year this season. The loss suffered to Iowa gave Michigan State a 4-8 inside the conference, holding a 10-8 record overall. The defeat suffered marked coach Tom Izzo's worst loss of his tenure at Michigan State.

"I'm embarrassed," Izzo said. "Today was an ambush, but it's one game. It's not good, but it's not indicative of how we've played ... No excuses. Blame should go on me, solely on me, and not them."

The team will have to come to their senses if they want to upset the No. 24 team in the nation. This year has been one of Izzo's more challenging seasons, as the coach has needed to make tweaks to the starting line-up throughout the season.

Expect the team to be ready to play and make a statement when they step on the court to face the Purdue Boilermakers.

Purdue vs Michigan State Prediction

The Purdue Boilermakers will take this win, easily. Michigan State has got to get it together, defensively, as Purdue will force this team into turnover after turnover.

The loss suffered to Iowa was not a good look for Michigan State, only indicating to college basketball fans that the team needs a lot of help in certain areas of the roster. But in the end, expect the Purdue Boilermakers to get the best out of a struggling Michigan State team.

Where to watch the Purdue vs Michigan State game?

The game will be broadcast on ESPN and the Big 10 Network