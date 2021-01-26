Michigan State Spartans vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights Prediction & Match Preview - January 28, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Michigan State Spartans will be heading to New Jersey this week to battle the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in a Big Ten matchup.

This is the second time these two teams will play each other within the last month. The Spartans won the first matchup in blowout fashion, 68-45.

However, since then, the Michigan State Spartans have played in just one other game due to their previous three scheduled matches being postponed for COVID-19 related issues.

Meanwhile, Rutgers, who was on a five-game losing streak, bounced back with a win in their last outing.

Match Details

Fixture: Michigan State Spartans vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Thursday, January 28th, 2021, 7 PM ET

Venue: Rutgers Athletic Center, Piscataway, New Jersey

Advertisement

Michigan State Spartans Preview

Michigan State Spartans celebrate a play.

The last game for the Michigan State Spartans was the Purdue game on January 8th. In that game, the Spartans lost in heartbreaking fashion, 55-54, dropping them to 2-4 in conference play.

The loss moved the Spartans to 11th place in the Big Ten, but senior guard, Joshua Langford, is not worried and believes the team still has plenty of time to make a run in the standings,

There's no need to hang our heads, it's too early in the season.

Expect for the Michigan State Spartans to start the game aggressively against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, as they have had multiple weeks to regroup and gameplan for the second half of the season.

Key Player - Aaron Henry

Aaron Henry has been anxiously waiting to get back on the court and compete for the Michigan State Spartans. Henry, along with two other teammates, were asking for permission to go out on the practice court to get some shots up, despite being on a mandated quarantine, via The State News,

Advertisement

Aaron Henry, Rocket Watts and Joey Hauser spoke up after their coach Tom Izzo announced that the team's Saturday game against Illinois would be postponed due to additional COVID-19 cases within the program.



“Can we shoot today?” the trio asked.https://t.co/RWD2mmFtip — The State News (@thesnews) January 19, 2021

In Henry's previous game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knight, he dropped 20 points on 8 of 13 shooting.

Look for the junior forward to produce another high percentage shooting night and come out full of energy against the Scarlet Knights on Thursday.

Michigan State Spartans Predicted Lineup

F Aaron Henry, F Thomas Kithier, G Joey Hauser, G Joshua Langford, G A.J. Hoggard

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Preview

Ron Harper Jr. #24 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, celebrates with teammate Geo Baker #0

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are coming off a four-point victory over the Indiana Hoosiers, 74-70. This win ended the Scarlet Knights' five-game losing streak.

Against the Hoosiers, Rutgers was able to knock down shots at a high rate. They went 27 of 53 from the field and converted on eight three-pointers.

If the Scarlet Knights can continue to shot over 50% from the field against the Michigan State Spartans, they will likely go just one game back from .500 in the Big Ten.

Key Player - Austin Reaves

Advertisement

Ron Harper Jr. is the key player for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The junior guard gets it done on both ends of the courts. He leads his team in scoring this season, averaging 18.3 points per game, and has also tallied up six blocks and seven steals on the year.

Ron Harper Jr. does it on offense and defense.



B1G block in transition ⬇️.@__RHJR // @RutgersMBB pic.twitter.com/r406l6u8Vc — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 24, 2021

However, Harper Jr. scored below his season average against the Michigan State Spartans in their first matchup this season, scoring just 13 points.

If the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are to come away with a win on Thursday night, Harper Jr. will need to redeem himself from his previous performance against the Spartans.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Predicted Lineup

F Myles Johnson, F Ron Harper Jr., G Geo Baker, G Caleb McConnell, G Paul Mulcahy

Michigan State vs Rutgers Prediction

The Michigan State Spartans and the Rutger Scarlet Knights are likely to have closely contested matchup in their second meeting this season.

However, Michigan State will be full of energy from the opening tip after being placed on a 20-day pause. This will be the edge that the Spartans will rely on to defeat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, completing their regular-season sweep.

Expect Aaron Henry to have another great game against the Scarlet Knights after scoring 20 points when these two met earlier in the season.

Where to watch Michigan State vs Rutgers

The game will be broadcast live on Fox Sports One.