Michigan Wolverines vs Indiana Hoosiers Prediction & Match Preview - February 27, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The 3rd-ranked Michigan Wolverines will hope to keep their hot streak rolling as they hit the road for a Big Ten battle against the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday.

The Wolverines are one of the hottest teams in college basketball, losing just once all season and carrying a six-game winning streak. The Hoosiers, on the other hand, have dropped two straight games and fallen all the way to ninth place in the Big Ten.

Match Details

Fixture: Michigan Wolverines vs Indiana Hoosiers - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, February 27th, 2021, 12 PM ET

Venue: Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana

Michigan Wolverines Preview

Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard

The Michigan Wolverines have continued their fantastic season, improving to 17-1 with their most recent victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes. This victory marked their second straight win over a top-10 opponent. The Wolverines have a strong defensive front, allowing just 66 points per game thus far.

The Michigan Wolverines' defense will be put to the test on Saturday, with Trayce Jackson-Davis and the Indiana Hoosiers coming to town. However, after shutting down one of the NCAA's top offenses in Iowa, Michigan should have a huge advantage on Saturday.

Key Player - Isaiah Livers

The key factor for the Michigan Wolverines could be Isaiah Livers as they prepare for an offensive shootout on the road.

The senior forward is averaging 14.4 points on 48% shooting, knocking down three-pointers with efficiency as well.

😳Isaiah Livers scoops it and scores it for @umichbball! pic.twitter.com/mUyH8Vr3Ga — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 21, 2021

Livers will likely be tasked with guarding Wooden Award candidate Trayce Jackson-Davis in this matchup, and his defense could play a huge part.

The Wolverines are trying to make it seven straight wins, and Isaiah Livers could be their key to secure it.

Michigan Wolverines Predicted Lineup

G Isaiah Livers, F Hunter Dickinson, G Eli Brooks, F Franz Wagner, G Mike Smith

Indiana Hoosiers Preview

Indiana Hoosiers forward #23 Trayce Jackson-Davis

Following back-to-back conference losses, the Indiana Hoosiers find themselves in must-win territory for the remainder of the season. They currently hold the ninth seed and would be facing a very tough opponent in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

As they get ready to host the Wolverines, the Hoosiers will be looking to their star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis to lead the way to victory. While they have shown great offense in spurts, the Indiana shooters will need to find their way through a solid Michigan defense on Saturday.

Key Player - Trayce Jackson-Davis

Indiana star Trayce Jackson-Davis will need to put on quite a show, with the first-place Michigan Wolverines coming to town. The 6'9" forward is averaging a team-leading 20.3 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.

His outstanding performance thus far has earned him consideration for the NCAA's highest individual honor, the Wooden Award.

A breakout performance in an upset against the Michigan Wolverines could be just what Jackson-Davis needs to earn the award.

Indiana Hoosiers Predicted Lineup

F Race Thompson, F Trayce Jackson-Davis, G Aljami Durham, G Rob Phinisee, G Trey Galloway

Michigan vs Indiana Prediction

The Michigan Wolverines are looking like huge favorites on the road this Saturday. With their recent victories over Ohio State and Iowa, the Wolverines are looking like a Final Four frontrunner.

The Indiana Hoosiers have one of the nation's biggest stars in Trayce-Jackson Davis, but their offense may struggle with the Michigan Wolverines' defense.

The Wolverines should have a considerable advantage in this game as they look to improve to 18-1 overall.

Where to watch Michigan vs Indiana

The game will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.