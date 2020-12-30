Michigan Wolverines vs Maryland Terrapins Prediction & Match Preview - December 31st, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The No. 16 Michigan Wolverines are on the road Thursday to face the Maryland Terrapins in a Big 10 Conference matchup. The Wolverines are off to a perfect 7-0 start, and continue to prove themselves to be one of the most dangerous teams in college basketball.

Match Details

Fixture: Michigan Wolverines vs. Maryland Terrapins - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Thursday, December 31st, 2020, 7 PM ET

Venue: Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland

_________________________________________________________________

Michigan Wolverines Preview

Toledo v Michigan

To date, the Michigan Wolverines have fought off two Big 10 opponents – 62-58 over Penn State at home and 80-69 at Nebraska – to remain undefeated on the season. The Wolverines' offense thrives on their fast-paced tempo and sharpshooting guards.

Advertisement

Although the Wolverines have yet to play a ranked opponent this season, they will have their legitimacy tested by three ranked opponents – No. 19 Northwestern, No. 21 Minnesota and No. 6 Wisconsin – among their next four games. If the Wolverines can remain unbeaten through next week, they will take on the role of favorites in a loaded Big 10 Conference.

Key Player - Isaiah Livers

Oakland v Michigan

Michigan Wolverines senior guard Isaiah Livers leads the team in points per game, and has been all over the stat sheet in each of his first seven games. Livers is averaging 15.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, but perhaps has been the most impressive from the free-throw line.

Advertisement

Since the beginning of the 2019-20 college season, Isaiah Livers is shooting 95.4% (62-65) from the free throw line. Ridiculous FT% — Zach Milner (@ZachMilner13) December 26, 2020

Livers uses his big frame to draw contact in the lane and get to the free-throw line. This season, Livers has been sent to the charity stripe 19 times, and has missed just once. The Wolverines' offense will be running through Livers on Thursday, and he will need to be sharp against this talented Maryland Terrapins defense.

Michigan Wolverines Predicted Lineup

G Isaiah Livers, F Hunter Dickinson, G Eli Brooks, F Franz Wagner, G Mike Smith

_________________________________________________________________

Maryland Terrapins Preview

Rutgers v Maryland

The Maryland Terrapins are coming off of their biggest victory of the season thus far, a huge 70-64 road win over the No. 6 Wisconsin Badgers. The Terrapins moved to 1-2 in conference play with the win, and will need to continue their momentum into this matchup on Thursday against the Michigan Wolverines. The Terrapins have lost three of their last five games, but have the talent to give anyone in the Big 10 a run for their money.

Advertisement

Key Player - Donta Scott

Donta Scott will play a huge role on the Maryland Terrapins' offense in Thursday's matchup with the Michigan Wolverines. Scott has dazzled on the offensive end thus far, averaging 12.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game for the Terrapins.

Scott has impressed with his shooting percentages as well, shooting 63% overall from the field and 51.9% from 3-point range. As a forward, Scott has shown the versatility to be dangerous from anywhere on the court. Donta Scott will need a huge offensive outburst to propel his Terrapins over the unbeaten Wolverines.

Maryland Terrapins Predicted Lineup

F Donta Scott, G Eric Ayala, F Hakim Hart, G Darryl Morsell, G Aaron Wiggins

_________________________________________________________________

Michigan vs. Maryland Prediction

This shapes up to be a very close battle, but ultimately, the Michigan Wolverines are the stronger team. The Wolverines' normal offensive firepower should be enough to overwhelm the Maryland Terrapins.

How to watch Michigan vs. Maryland?

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN2.