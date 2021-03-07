Michigan Wolverines vs Michigan State Spartans Prediction & Match Preview - March 7, 2021 - NCAA Men's Basketball

The 2nd-ranked Michigan Wolverines will finish the regular season with another battle against their in-state rival Michigan State Spartans on Sunday. The Wolverines bounced back from their brutal upset loss to Illinois with a home victory over the Michigan State Spartans on March 4th.

The Wolverines' will now hit the road to East Lansing for a home/away doubleheader. The Wolverines clinched the Big Ten title with their last win, and will have no pressure in this matchup.

Fixture: Michigan Wolverines vs. Michigan State Spartans - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Sunday, March 7th, 2021, 4:30 PM ET

Venue: Breslin Center, East Lansing, Michigan

Michigan Wolverines Preview

Michigan Wolverines forward #21 Franz Wagner

The Michigan Wolverines celebrated their first Big Ten title since the 2013-14 season, drawing comparisons to the 1991 "Fab Five" team. The Wolverines carry an impressive 19-2 record, with both losses at the hands of ranked opponents.

Michigan features talented bigs and sharpshooting guards, putting up just over 77 points per game. In their last three wins, the Wolverines' defenders have shone brightest, allowing an average of just 53 points in that span.

With one more game to go, the Michigan Wolverines will be able to play loose and prepare for the conference tournament.

Key Player - Franz Wagner

One of the most overlooked contributors on the Michigan Wolverines' roster is sophomore Franz Wagner. The oversized guard from Berlin, Germany, has stepped into a major role for this Wolverines' offense.

Franz Wagner being able to shoot 40% from three has made him such a tough matchup for teams. At times last season, teams were daring him to shoot. They can’t do that anymore. That has been huge for Michigan’s success. — Wolverine Corner (@WolverineCorner) March 5, 2021

Wagner stands 6'9" at the guard position, putting him at a considerable size advantage with nearly all of his opponents. The German national will have one more chance to show off before his team gets ready for a deep postseason run.

Michigan Wolverines Predicted Lineup

G Isaiah Livers, F Hunter Dickinson, G Eli Brooks, F Franz Wagner, G Mike Smith

Michigan State Spartans Preview

Michigan State v Michigan

The Michigan State Spartans dropped the first game of their end-of-season doubleheader with the Michigan Wolverines. With the loss, the Spartans fell to 14-12 overall this season, sitting in 9th place of the conference standings.

The Michigan State Spartans have not had the season they were hoping for, with the Big Ten emerging as the most competitive conference in the NCAA. Despite their back-and-forth season, the Spartans can close out the year with a home victory and prepare for the conference tournament.

Key Player - Aaron Henry

In these teams' first meeting, Aaron Henry was once again the star of the Michigan State Spartans' offense, tallying 14 points and five boards in the loss. Henry has now scored ten or more points in 12 straight games for the Spartans.

Aaron Henry punched it in 😯 pic.twitter.com/bAMQA7YqNI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 5, 2021

Unfortunately, Aaron Henry was most of the Michigan State Spartans' offense, taking 15 shots from the field and watching his team struggle for a mere 50 points. As they take to home court for the last time this year, Aaron Henry and the Spartans will need a big night of scoring to take down the Wolverines.

Michigan State Spartans Predicted Lineup

F Aaron Henry, F Julius Marble II, F Gabe Brown, G Joshua Langford, G Rocket Watts

Michigan vs Michigan State Prediction

Even though the Wolverines have already clinched the Big Ten title, I expect a strong showing from their talented group on Sunday. While winning the Big Ten is a huge accomplishment, this Michigan Wolverines team seems to be hungry for more. The Michigan State Spartans will need a full team effort to keep pace with the Wolverines' high-powered offense, and will be the clear underdogs at home.

Where to watch Michigan vs Michigan State

The game will be broadcast live on CBS.