Michigan Wolverines vs Nebraska Cornhuskers Prediction & Match Preview - December 25, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

Match Details

Fixture: Michigan Wolverines vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Friday, December 25, 2020, 6 PM ET

Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska

The No. 19 Michigan Wolverines will travel to play fellow Big 10 members, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, for both teams' second conference game. The Wolverines remained undefeated with a 4-point victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions in their last game. The Cornhuskers are entering Friday with a 4-4 overall record, having lost their conference opener to the No. 9 Wisconsin Badgers.

Michigan Wolverines Preview

Oakland v Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines may be one of the most underrated teams in all of college basketball. Sporting a perfect 6-0 start, the Wolverines have taken down every team that has crossed their path this season. The biggest test comes in their upcoming Big 10 schedule, however, as they will have to beat some of the top-ranked teams in college hoops. Thus far, the Wolverines have looked strong and should keep building on their positive momentum.

Key Player - Hunter Dickinson

Hunter Dickinson has been a powerhouse on both ends of the court for the Michigan Wolverines this season. Dickinson is averaging a team-leading 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game.

Advertisement

Dickinson is a true freshman and is listed at 7 feet, 1 inch, and 255 pounds, making him one of the biggest players in the NCAA. Dickinson is a big man with an incredible ability to find the basket, and the Wolverines will hope to see it put on full display on Friday.

Michigan Wolverines Predicted Lineup

Isaiah Livers, Hunter Dickinson, Eli Brooks, Franz Wagner, Mike Smith

_________________________________________________________________

Nebraska Cornhuskers Preview

Nebraska v Indiana

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are off to a relatively slow start in this 2020-21 season. In fairness, two of the Cornhuskers' four losses have come against top 10 ranked teams, with the other two coming to the unranked Nevada Wolfpack and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Cornhuskers began conference play with a loss to the Wisconsin Badgers and will be very hopeful to avoid an 0-2 start in the loaded Big 10.

Advertisement

Key Player - Teddy Allen

The most consistent and effective player through the Nebraska Cornhuskers' first eight games has been Teddy Allen. With an average of over 17 points, 5 rebounds, and a team-leading 2.5 steals per game, Allen has proven himself as a huge contributor for the Cornhuskers.

Buckets before bed.



ICYMI: Teddy Allen put on a show last night at PBA. 😱 pic.twitter.com/WXMTzkTb6A — Nebraska Basketball (@HuskerHoops) December 3, 2020

The Cornhuskers' junior guard has averaged over 25 minutes per game this year and will need to have his biggest game yet on Friday. The Michigan Wolverines have a very strong defender at the guard position in Isaiah Livers, so Allen will certainly be put to the test.

Nebraska Cornhuskers Predicted Lineup

Yvan Ouedraogo, Lat Mayen, Dalano Banton, Trey McGowans, Teddy Allen

_________________________________________________________________

Michigan vs. Nebraska Prediction

The Michigan Wolverines have looked very strong this season, and should continue their momentum on Friday against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. I predict the Michigan Wolverines to have a great night on offense, and improve to 2-0 in Big 10 play.

Where to watch Michigan vs. Nebraska

The game will be broadcast live on the B1G network.